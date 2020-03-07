Like many Americans, I woke up blurry eyed Wednesday morning, after a full night of watching Tuesday night’s election coverage. I turned on the television, as commentators continued to discuss the previous night’s events.
Following Super Tuesday, where residents from fourteen states and a U.S. territory cast their lot for who would be the Democratic Party standard bearer, the race for the nomination has crystallized.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are going to continue to battle, but the former Vice President has the political winds at his back.
He has what President George H.W. Bush called the “Big Mo.”
While other political fundamentals are undeniably important, momentum is vital. recognizing who has the juice beforehand is a gift. Tuesday March 3, 2020, showed just how powerful momentum can be.
A three-time candidate for president, Joe Biden was struggling; he was broke, and fumbling. The one-time 2020 front runner had looked shaky in debates and performed badly in early contests. His showings in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, didn’t inspire confidence. Stressing patience, he urged everyone to maintain belief and wait for the South Carolina primary. He received a Palmetto State lifeline in the form of an endorsement from Congressman James Clyburn. The fire wall Biden touted not only held, his sweeping performance shocked even the most experienced political analysts. Biden won a majority of the Super Tuesday contests and will most likely hold the delegate lead when final returns are counted. Joe Biden has momentum. The result, is a two-person post Super-Tuesday race.
In Dallas Texas, Biden was endorsed by former rivals, just hours ahead of a nationwide election races where a total of one-third of the delegates necessary to secure the nomination were doled out. While others were preparing his political eulogy, Biden was just being himself.
Admittedly, even some Democrats are unnerved by that prospect.
Biden’s supporters have taken to call his new wave “Jomentum.” In the hours since South Carolina and Super Tuesday, buoyed by older African Americans and the support of suburban women, he is raising money, and is now spending some of it with ad buys in future primary states. He is again speaking with his trademark passion.
Joe Biden was victorious in states he never spent a dime, Tuesday, in contrast, Michael Bloomberg spent over a half of a billion dollars on advertisements then exited the race. The media mogul amassed just 31 pledged delegates. Leaving some, including myself to snicker and wonder if he at least got a T-shirt?
The winnowing of the field should ultimately help Biden win the Democratic nomination for President without a bloody convention fight. Bloomberg’s pledged to keep his infrastructure operational and may spend even more money helping Democrats in vulnerable Congressional districts.
This race isn’t over, Joe can still be Joe. He’s infamous for making gaffes. But with future contests in Michigan and Florida trending in his favor, I predict Joe Biden will ride this wave from the Great Lakes to Miami Beach, then on to the nomination.
