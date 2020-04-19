Last December, an upper respiratory infection doubled me over and eventually brought me to the doctor for the first time in seven years. Because I followed his advice, I saw little interruption of my routine and didn’t miss work. I can only speculate as to what might lay ahead as Americans face medical and economic recovery.
On April 14, the United States had its deadliest day during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the chances of dying because of the coronavirus are statistically small, politicians who want to keep their jobs should refrain from echoing the sentiment that economic activity is paramount to the health and safety of their constituents.
A death count of this size will affect the national psyche. While our belief in medical expertise has grown, trust in our nationally elected leaders, including the President, appears to be waning.
Hundreds of thousands have been infected with COVID-19, in the United States, questions about the availability of reliable testing continue to persist. Until a vaccine is found the number of Americans who will die from the coronavirus will increase from the current toll of nearly 30,000.
State and local officials have shown courage by cutting our economic engine. Closing non-essential businesses and limiting activity has saved lives by slowing the spread of the coronavirus. But there are limitations to the patience of the American public. Over 16 million citizens have already filed for unemployment. People are understandably growing nervous. Calls to end the economic lockdown caused by the pandemic are beginning to get louder. Conjecture of how long it will take for the economy to return to any sense of normalcy only leads to more questions. Recovery checks are a life line but are only a Band-Aid on an arterial wound. It’s unenviable for any politician to be in this position.
President Trump’s marathon press conferences aren’t instilling confidence. The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board recently pled with him to shorten or do away with his daily dystopian reality show. Though he’s distracting those who continue to hold grudges while he toys with the press and government bureaucracy.
Trump’s shaky start addressing this pandemic, has at least temporarily affected his 2020 campaign. His poll numbers have trended lower after a slight surge. While it’s difficult to say others in his position wouldn’t have faced similar challenges, he continues to walk a fine line between an economic recovery and potentially failing to champion medically endorsed guidelines meant to save lives. A prediction of a second term at this time is uncertain at best.
Part of what makes COVID-19 politically frustrating is that there is no model, no prologue, and no contingency for voting by mail in an election of this size. Will there be additional viral surges here as there have been in other countries? The timing or severity of the contagion may also remain unknowable by November.
Looking ahead we may be forced to do as others have done in foreign lands throughout history; show our willingness to stand in line, risking our lives in order to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.