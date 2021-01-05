Sometime around the middle of January the lack of sunlight can sour a cheerful mood. I get anxious waiting for the game I love to return. Even a mention of baseball provides a shot of morale while waiting for the Boys of Summer to return.
I recently called the Daily Sun’s own Mike Phillips, hoping to combat effects of the cold and doldrums. Mike is a friend and great baseball man. I was curious to hear his thoughts on the Cubs offseason. Yu Darvish, the former Texas Rangers, and Chicago Cubs standout, recently signed with the San Diego Padres. Darvish left the North Side of Chicago, a legitimate fan favorite who confidently took the ball for the last year and a half, winning 8 games and striking out 93 during the pandemic shortened season.
Phillips and I were quick to agree the cost cutting move was inevitable, the 2016 World Series Champions, are looking to retool. I appreciate Darvish’s effort and talent. I wish him well as he gets comfortable pitching on the left coast.
Our conversation didn’t end there, we meandered through the teams, ballparks and era’s; sharing what baseball meant to us. More so than any other sport baseball lends itself to comparison and debate. Just how would the greats of the game fare in today’s game? Statistics are only part of baseball’s appeal. It’s woven into our national fabric. The relationship between players and loyal fans is paramount no matter the era.
Phillips was a bleacher bum while he resided in Chicago. He recalled taking the early morning train to the corner of Clark and Addison Street. I mentioned that I sat on the third base side of Wrigley Field during my only trip to Wrigley some 25 years later. The tradition of passing oral history continued as one-story lead to another. How we each made fast friends with strangers in the stands and how those heart hat wearing Bleacher Bums became the embodiment of Chicago. Of course, I had heard about the Bums, but Phillips has firsthand memories and the ticket stubs as proof.
The conversation turned to the game’s greats lost during 2020. Among those were Hall of Famers Bob Gibson, Tom Seaver, and “Whitey” Ford. The addition of knuckleballer Phil Niekro to the heavenly pitching staff just after Christmas, ensured they would be a little harder to catch.
Each man was a stalwart in their organization, but stardom isn’t required for most fans to appreciate those who don uniforms. What most people in the stands want to see is effort. Yankee Great Joe DiMaggio said it best, “There is always some kid who may be seeing me for the first time. I owe him my best.”
Joltin Joe’s greatness was appreciated every day.
Baseball has inspired millions of words which have yet to scratch the surface of what the game means to those who love it. I appreciated Mike for indulging the extended conversation about our shared love, which will continue next season, and for generations.
