After continuing to search for a sense of normalcy, I’ve returned to American politics. Unfortunately, we won’t escape the barrage of useless polling data, even during a condensed campaign season. While several prognosticators fancy themselves a modern-day Nostradamus, the majority turn out to be trainees of the psychic friend’s network.
The Presidential race has just begun and some are already preparing to take pictures with Joe Biden in the winner’s circle. A feeling of inevitability at any level, can doom a campaign. Watching a political horserace is dizzying and rarely productive.
One mentor gave me advice to always run a race from the perspective of being five points down. During a strategy meeting, another challenged candidates to do the necessary work, asking if we “were all hat and no cattle.” Known as the hammer, Bernie Thiergart, provided more motivation than I needed to knock on as many doors as possible during my 2012 campaign.
Last week, several polls showed that Joe Biden enjoys a healthy nationwide poll. The 10-point margin included current leads in the battleground states of Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. Staff and supporters risk complacency if they think too much about these early numbers.
Both Joe Biden and President Trump should concentrate on attracting additional likely voters.
Former Vice President Joe Biden recently had an allegation of sexual harassment levied against him by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer. Her claim should be investigated without bias, and could impact the race. The 27-year-old accusation could’ve delivered a mortal wound to Biden’s struggling campaign had it come between the Nevada Caucus and the South Carolina Primary. However, if Biden sufficiently answers questions it’s just as likely the electorate, fatigued by the past, and stressed in the present, will base their Presidential vote on whom they feel will best address their concerns about the pandemic and their economic well-being in the future.
In 2020, instead of poll numbers I will be focused on a few indicators, including voter enthusiasm which correlates to voter turnout. As one Republican recently shared, “Trump supporters don’t take polls or answer phone calls. they show up when it’s time to vote.”
For his part, Biden outpaced Hillary Clinton’s 2016 performance with key demographics in early primary states. Democrats hope to continue to ride the wave of voter enthusiasm which helped swing the House in 2018. Although, the presumptive Democratic nominee depended on his front-runner status and proximity to President Obama to earn support rather than organically exciting Democrats and Independents.
Of course, this race will be won or lost in the shadow of Covid-19. Just as important as how the contestants outline their plans, will be the perception of how effectively they handle the predicted fall surge as Americans return to the workforce.
The state of the economy and the rate of its recovery, consumer confidence and the number of Americans who remain unemployed, will all influence the final poll conducted during this race. On Election Day 2020, there is no margin for error.
