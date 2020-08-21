With only a few weeks remaining before early voting begins, aspects of 2020’s election season are quickly coming into focus. The presumptive Democratic Party Presidential nominee picked Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Following the announcement, one female friend took to social media almost immediately, proclaiming, “It’s time to go to work to make sure she’s elected.”
Her excitement speaks to the urgency the former Republican, turned Independent, attaches to the upcoming election. Harris’ ability to build and sustain a connection and engender loyalty with her supporters is a positive attribute which Democratic leaders hope will continue this fall when turnout and enthusiasm are pivotal to victory.
Already, critics have called her too ambitious. However, I believe the majority of voters appreciate personal ambition, especially if its byproduct is a government which works to solve problems. A recent Fox News poll shows that 57% of those surveyed across the political spectrum want government to lend a hand amid the pandemic.
Biden’s pick wasn’t the most shocking, the first term California Senator is considered tough and a rising star, although she has detractors. She’ll face questions about her record while she served as San Francisco’s District Attorney and California’s Attorney General, as well as evolving positions while a candidate for President. A notable example was her change from supporting single-payer healthcare to a less progressive approach, more aligned with her eventual running mate.
Senator Harris is capable, I expect her to discuss her policy positions and the circumstances involving their evolution during the course of the campaign. I’ll be curious to see how she further defines herself during her remarks at the Democratic National Convention, which began Monday.
The candidates' next time to shine will be at the Vice-Presidential Debate in October. Just like in medicine, the first rule for political running mates is to do no harm.
Reminiscent of 2016, many Democrats are already looking forward to a trained lawyer’s debating Vice President Pence. The debate could highlight Harris’ skills, but Democrats should avoid overconfidence. Being on the debate stage during a General Election campaign is a different animal. Scoring a subjective event is nearly impossible. Moderators, predetermined debate rules and current events dictate much of what happens in debates. It’s impractical to predict in August what might capture national attention in October.
The Democratic ticket has had good days following Harris’s introduction before the party’s convention. They received even more free media coverage when President Trump weighed in on Harris’ selection. Trump commented that she was disrespectful of Joe Biden during a Democratic Primary debate.
Harris wasn’t, but showing that people can come together after a disagreement is a good thing. I understand it’s difficult to recognize leadership after witnessing three years of Stockholm syndrome-style boot licking, but Joe Biden demonstrated it by making this selection.
President Trump is infamous for his Twitter rants and insults calling many women including Senator Harris “nasty.” However, if current trends hold, he’ll soon have to address her by a different title, that of Madam Vice-President-Elect.
