It’s that time of year again when we collectively say goodbye to 2020 and offer prayers, and hope for the year to come. The vast majority are looking forward to next year because of the high probability that even in the face of uncertainty, things will likely be better than the previous year.
I’ve written about my love for the New Year’s holiday before. The power of the unknown, meets endless possibilities and our natural inclination to wonder and push boundaries as human beings. As our calendar’s change some believe we will begin to turn the corner on COVID-19 which has already killed over 300,000 Americans and many others worldwide.
On January 3, 2020, I committed 2020’s predictions to newsprint and history. In that column I said that moderate Joe Biden would win the Democratic nomination for President of the United States, and that he would pick Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. I also stated that the voters would likely credit President Trump for his handling of the economy, which would boost him to a second term when voters went to their polling places in the fall.
Of course, COVID-19 threw a wrench into everything. The economy faltered and the year’s political campaigns formed around the two major issues. President Trump contracted the virus in October, but his diagnosis seemed to help him solidify his support. While Trump held massive rallies, Biden conducted virtual and socially distanced events when he traveled.
The president was aware of the virus’s potential impact in February, though he downplayed it. At the time of my column’s publication, the virus which would upend the year, was only in the ether and the Presidential Daily Briefing. The various surges and death toll will continue to rise at least in the beginning of 2021. Though just like much of the last year it’s within our power to slow the virus’s spread. I hope most Americans will consider the vaccine so we can begin to get closer to normal next year.
My only prediction in the new year is that Bob Woodward, one of the preeminent journalists of the last half century will begin work on a book covering Joe Biden’s Administration. One of my hopes is that by the close of 2021 we will have rediscovered that partisanship is poisoning politics. Compromise has to again become a normal part of life, and government.
Normal, is something that’s been hard to recognize for much of this year. For me, it means watching how races in the Senate and House evolve heading into 2022. I think Republicans will have a good shot at taking back the House, and will have control of the Senate going into a year when the Grand Old Party will have more seats to defend.
Like everyone I want to go to baseball games, on trips and celebrate with crowds of outstanding people, at some point in 2021. I wish everyone a normal healthy, safe and happy New Year.
