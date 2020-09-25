If this year has proved anything beyond a reasonable doubt, it’s that even when it shouldn’t be everything is political. I wish I was overstating this point for effect. However, it seems that through today’s hyper partisan lens, these words are true, even in death.
A cold root beer in hand, I settled in to watch a Sunday afternoon baseball game. I witnessed a young man paint the corners with a devastating breaking ball—I enjoyed every non-political suspense filled moment.
A short time later that Cubs hurler had tossed a no-hitter. Although the rare feat brought my favorite team one step closer to the playoffs, my social media notifications were muted. I refused to allow myself to spend an afternoon in the political undercurrent which has attached itself to sports.
Some have asserted that just by watching leagues which have expressed support for political causes, viewers themselves are supporting a liberal agenda, looting and rioting in the streets of America’s cities.
Sports are often an agent for change in our society; Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby, Curt Flood, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ash, Muhammad Ali and Megan Rapinoe along with many others led the societal conversations of their day. Each confronted inequality across the spectrum.
I’m not moved by the notion that athletes or movie stars should perform as gladiators once did, solely for the entertainment of the masses. One aspect which differentiates ours from other nations, is that in America, everyone is entitled to their opinion.
I support equality, racial justice and good cops. To be clear, bad cops put everyone at risk while sullying the profession. Defunding the police isn’t the answer, but resource allocation could develop community-based programs, assisting those who face addiction, and other struggles which don’t necessarily require law enforcement.
Individuals who break the law by looting and rioting have in part shifted the focus from the movement’s objectives. Though according to polls, it remains unclear to what degree the protests and violence have influenced persuadable voters. No matter your perspective, the tension between law and order and racial justice will continue to play a role in the ongoing campaigns.
Policy differences and political narratives are important, but outside events can reshape a campaign overnight. The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will ripple through the remainder and far beyond this year.
Ginsburg was the High Court’s liberal stalwart following her 1993 confirmation. She was notorious for civil debates with her friend and ideological opposite Justice Antonin Scalia, who passed in 2016. Their conversations revolved around art, the opera and the law, and most importantly, Italian dinners without political chatter. Her passing will add another dimension to this year’s already contentious political fight.
President Trump has signaled that he will soon put forth a nominee. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated a confirmation vote may take place after the election. No doubt in an effort to increase conservative voter intensity, but Democrats will remember Ginsburg as they enter the voting booth, because that is where decisions are made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.