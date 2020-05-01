Sheltering in place wasn’t the most exciting way to spend the last few weeks but the time has provided time to do things we normally wouldn’t accomplish. Some believe once we come through this the world will be better because they will have a greater understanding of what is important. Others will continue to pace and bristle at the inconveniences caused by shelter in place policies.
One positive to arise from this experience is the increased awareness of our first responders, doctors, nurses, lab technicians and teachers. May their contributions and sacrifices never again be taken for granted.
Economic hardships must be recognized, when this is over, I hope there is time to acknowledge those who made allowances to accommodate those who required additional services while at home. While others took advantage of early shopping hours, many continued to eat well due, in part to local restaurants serving carry out.
While some appear, hell bent on getting into the world as quickly as possible, I won’t be busting down my door when Texas begins to reopen in phases beginning May 1. Like everyone, I miss aspects of the outside world, primarily my barber.
For his part, I believe Governor Abbott has shown steady leadership and done yeomen’s work in the midst of this crises. Taking the initiative to close Texas was difficult. I commend him for consulting with experts, and his data driven decision process. He’s shouldering the responsibility to reopen the state while risking his reputation. I hope the backlash he faces will note his measured response in the face of unprecedented times.
I’ve made the best of the situation, and been relatively productive during this time. My mother left my baseball card collection during her recent visit. Spending a few hours looking back at the hobby of my youth helped to pass a few hours. I advise card collectors to learn from my mistake, as long as you enjoy the game; never stop collecting.
During the lockdown I also participated in the Daily Sun’s Vietnam War retrospective. So far, that project has been the highlight of my career in journalism. Hearing the stories of several local veterans was both emotional and inspiring. Each story spoke to the resiliency of the human spirit. Thanks those who contributed to the article. I relish the opportunity to again shake the hands of those who served our country, once circumstances allow.
I believe whenever we emerge from the shadow of coronavirus, we’ll find the world much as we left it. Many will search for a silver lining, a story to tell in addition to a tragic death toll. There’ll be relief and desire to move forward, with questions and calls for recriminations.
The end of shelter in place won’t be the end of COVID-19, but as we begin to take stock of events which shape our world our focus should shift to our family, neighbors, friends, governors, state representatives and local officials, they’re the ones who have the greatest impact on our lives. Whether we are inside the house or not.
