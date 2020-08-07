Former Florida Congressman and newly elected chairman of Texas’ Republican Party, Lt. Col. Allen West, visited Navarro County for a 2016 speaking engagement.
West encouraged local Republicans to run for political office, especially the school board where policies are more easily enacted or changed. That position, he said has the greatest impact on one’s community. While I disagree that school boards are the proper vehicle to advance a political agenda, West was correct when he noted that school boards are a place where politics and service intersect.
The Texas Attorney General recently explained a legal opinion which clarifies that authority to close schools rests with individual school boards and not with a local health department. Luckily Navarro County has both covered, Dr. Kent Rogers is currently serving as both President of the Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees and as Navarro County’s health authority.
I would like to extend a point of personal privilege and acknowledge the CISD’s Board of Trustees, administrator’s faculty and staff for their positive impact on our community during the early days of COVID-19.
Even as the federal and state governmental response lagged, members of the CISD family quickly stepped up and adapted, anticipating the next issue, seeking a solution before it became unruly. A few examples include rapidly developing plans for virtual learning, preparing for the technological needs of the community, a public relations effort to disseminate information to parents, and students about the ever-changing situation related to COVID-19 as well as continuing to provide food for students during these uncertain times.
It shouldn’t take an act of heroism or steadiness during a pandemic for dedicated professionals to be recognized, but too often their work and sacrifices goes unheralded. They continue to deal with fluid situations allowing reason, expertise, and the best science available to lead the way. I would encourage those who assume nefarious intentions by politicians as a matter of course to remember the calm and dedicated manner these elected officials have performed.
That isn’t to say accountability should be neglected. It’s necessary to increase the chances of government working efficiently. In that regard, CISD is no different than any other elected body in the nation. As residents we should remain vigilant and maintain the highest expectations for those who play a part in shaping future generations. Some lament the old days of education while haranguing educators from behind a screen clinging to their anonymity. However, during this time I have witnessed several meetings from behind my computer screen.
Invariably, the lens captures the seriousness with which each approached their jobs.
Like teachers, staff, and administrators I am looking forward to a time when we can safely have face to face interactions and other normal activities again. As a reporter, it’s difficult to decipher context given that the majority of communication is non-verbal. I appreciate moments of levity that are caught on camera; each provided a more complete picture of decision makers and a deserved break from the onslaught of negative news. Again, thank you CISD for the privilege.
