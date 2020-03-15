In my opinion, Senator Elizabeth Warren delivered the best remarks of her presidential bid in front of her Massachusetts home, just after she announced that she was suspending her 2020 presidential campaign.
The final sober moments often liberate candidates to speak freely and show a brief glimpse of what might have been. Warren’s words were poignant, and carried extra weight because they were delivered during Women’s History Month. She recounted time spent with little girls with whom she made pinky promises that one day they would also run for elected office. The Senator’s emotion was palpable.
Though she may have felt as if she disappointed those little girls, by not reaching her goal, she didn’t let anyone down. Future generations, of women will reach greater heights because they will stand on the shoulders of accomplished women who chose to be public servants. Elizabeth Warren and the other woman who persisted during their runs for President of the United States deserve recognition for their attempt, because each moved the cause forward.
Given the outcome of the early primary and caucus contests, it wasn’t plausible for Warren to continue her campaign. The delegate leaders for the Democratic nomination are two elderly men but women had an undeniable impact on this race.
One day there will be a female President of the United States. Whoever that is, Democrat or Republican, I hope she will reference the strides of past female candidates’ during her historic first Inaugural Address.
Warren’s mark on the recent political landscape included several highlights and a few episodes which left many scratching their heads. She has been a fierce advocate for constituents, an unabashed protector of consumers. Warren was a lightning rod for critics in recent years, she was also considered an early frontrunner for the Democratic Presidential nomination.
In 2011, a contingent of 76 women got their own restroom, the first, off of the floor in the House of Representatives. Female Senators got their’s in 1993 after elections victories ushered in what was then called the year of the woman.
Beyond Warren’s or any of the other female candidates’ personal political fortunes, it’s undeniable that women have been a force in recent election cycles. They helped elect those who spoke to their concerns, by pushing their message and leading the electorate. Women earned the right to vote one hundred years ago thanks to the effort of determined suffragettes. Ninety-eight years later they sought elective office in record numbers in 2018, and were formidable contenders on the 2020 Presidential stage.
Party frontrunners would be wise to pick a woman to join the Democratic ticket later this year.
Men often confuse the passion women show as negative emotion. The truth is, women offer valuable experiences and outlooks that men cannot. The issues Americans face require solutions. Who better to council the President than a Vice President who can offer another perspective and be just as capable to lead the country if called upon? It will happen one day, several girls have already picky promised.
