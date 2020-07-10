2020 will go down as a year that largely wasn’t, because of COVID-19. The shame of missing gatherings, celebrations and all of the fun things Americans largely take for granted has been tempered by the loss of 130,000 Americans.
A tally which is expected to increase following recent spikes in the number of cases across Texas and other states. Healthcare professionals, have stepped into the breach, providing care for our loved ones many times becoming the only point of contact for patients who are continue to fight the illness while sheltered for safety.
With the resurgence of COVID-19, elected officials face a multifaceted health care, economic and political crisis. The problems are complex and inexorably linked. The ability to adjust and adapt to the fluidity of situations in real time is a mark of a strong leader.
COVID-19 reversed record low unemployment, stock market gains and shuttered much of the economy for over a quarter. The nation added 4.8 million jobs added last week, but even with those record setting numbers, the unemployment rate still stands at a staggering 11.1%.
Separation from family may be the most difficult aspect to arise from the pandemic, but some minimize the human impact choosing instead to view COVID-19 only through an economic lens.
Over two million cases of coronavirus have thus far been reported. The percentage of positive tests continue to increase, as Texas and much of the South began to reopen before benchmarks were met in an attempt to provide an economic jumpstart.
Medical experts tell us that social distancing and wearing masks provide at least some protection and are relatively unobtrusive ways to flatten the curve and blunt the spikes. By wearing masks and following protocols, we can move forward with confidence that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Whenever possible, wearing a mask is both prudent and the right thing to do.
Deciding not to wear a mask for the sake of a political statement based on the usurpation of one’s civil liberties neglects the correlation between health of our citizens and the country’s economic wellbeing. In 1983 federal highway money was tied to the passage of seatbelt laws. New York state passed the first measure in 1984. It took some time to change opinions but national seatbelt use has increased to the 90 percentiles. Seat belts and masks play a part in saving lives.
Last week, even though I normally wear a mask, I took a free COVID-19 test, out an abundance of caution. I didn’t feel too badly I just had a cough with my usual aches and pains I usually associate with my normal orthopedic issues.
The Texas National Guard were professional and courteous they explained what was going to happen, though I’m not sure they needed to be as delicate when describing the nasal swab process. That was an eye opening and watering experience.
If 90 percent of people would wear a mask like we wear seat belts we could arrest this virus. I hope more take heed, I’m positive I don’t want to go through that again.
