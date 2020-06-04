Recently, I was able to attend the Memorial Day observance hosted by the Believers Outreach Ministry, and the Woodland Cemetery Association. Members thanked the Daily Sun for attending and broadcasting the event, but instead we thank Pastor Roy Sanders III and the other speakers who honored America’s deceased heroes.
A retired Air Force Veteran, Sanders, served in Afghanistan and Iraq as a firefighter in Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He discussed the ideals fought for by our nation’s heroes, what the current generations inherited, and they will eventually leave behind.
It’s rare that I darken the door of a church, but I appreciated the opportunity to hear and hopefully internalize his Memorial Day message.
First, he said, be respectful. I believe that is possible even while contending with a sharper edge. While some don’t care for sarcasm, it’s an effective way to illustrate my points during debate. I realize, however, that instinct sometimes overshadows my intent. Quick to respond during a discussion, or disagreement, it’s best to take a few moments of reflection before having a meaningful interaction with an individual.
Sanders next point of inspiring the next generation hit home. He said, give them the tools and responsibility to move forward. Those who died left America to us, and it’s up to us to keep it and improve upon it.
I’ve wondered many times what my grandparents and dad would think about America’s current condition. To my frustration they’re unable to answer. I’m conflicted as I consider how they would react, but without hesitation I know they would be happy and proud that I stay involved helping others in their own political exploration.
My family were veracious consumers of news, but my name splashed in ink wouldn’t be their primary concern. Like me, preceding generations were focused on issues and leaving this country better.
Sanders reminded those in attendance to stand for what’s right even if it’s unpopular, no matter the consequence. Acts of peaceful protest and civil disobedience have left their mark throughout our nation’s history sometimes with a tragic end, but the story of America wouldn’t be whole without those sacrifices. Standing up for a cause is among the highest forms of engagement.
He concluded that we should all love one another.
This week the United States passed the grim mark of 100,000 American deaths to Covid-19. Forty-one million others are unemployed. First responders, doctors and nurses face challenges daily. Those in uniform stand ready to defend America around the globe, while here at home we continue to wrestle with the issues of race, civil rights and liberties, and the tension between the freedom of speech and censorship.
These issues and others have dogeared the American story for generations. Alone we may not possess the intellect, patience or have the time to necessary to find solutions which requires collective and sustained effort. If Americans of every political ideology commit to moving forward and working together, in love, our community and country will be better for the generations to come.
