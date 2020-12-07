There are dates in our nation’s history which stand out in the memory of Americans upon their mention. We come together during times of exuberance and grief to share collective experiences. A few such days have happened in my lifetime; Sept. 11, 2001, the day Osama bin Laden was killed by Seal Team 6, and Jan. 28, 1986.
I was in Ms. Wisely’s second grade classroom after the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded. She was a caring teacher, who indelibly became part of my memory as she did her best to inform our classroom about the national tragedy, as an excited group returned following a rather inane recess. The Challenger crew ignited a love and wonder for science and space in the hearts and minds of that time’s school children. The Challenger 7’s sacrifices won’t be forgotten; they continue to inspire many to reach beyond adversity toward their dreams.
Dec. 7, 1941 changed the course of history and precipitated the United States ascension to the role of world leader. The Empire of Japan’s attack against America’s Naval Base, at Pearl Harbor, broke the serenity of that Hawaiian Sunday morning. Exploding bombs and torpedo’s shook many from their isolationist’s slumber. In the midst of the chaos, fire, horror, injury, and sadness of that day, our resolve to win the fight against tyranny was instantly forged. No matter how much time passes Americans will not forget the loss of 2,403 lives or material.
Along with our Allies, young men fought together on battlefields far and wide. Those who remained stateside also joined the effort in some fashion. Kids gathered scrap metal and rubber while those who could went to work in the factories that were adapted to produce the implements of war. Between shifts many gathered around radios to catch news reports of the battles. At home food was rationed, so that those fighting overseas would not go hungry.
America’s four-year effort in World War II, began on Dec. 7, 1941, lasting until the formal signing of surrender on Sept. 2, 1945. America advanced toward total victory because, along with our allies, we learned from early battlefield mistakes, marshalling overwhelming resources and logistical advantages.
As I reflect on the bombing of Pearl Harbor 79 years ago, I can’t help but be in awe of those who flocked to recruiting stations as fire complicated ongoing rescue operations, while leaking fuel oil from disabled ships blackened the harbor. Silver and Gold stars would adorn windows from Corsicana, Texas, East Moline, Illinois, Centerville, Iowa and everywhere in between. It’s tempting to call those who fought members of the Greatest Generation, though I believe a fair number would shrug off that moniker, saying they, like others, did what was necessary.
World War II retrospectives are deceptive. Grainy film captured young people who answered the call, and fought together bravely sacrificing for a common goal. Time has changed many things, but can’t affect their designation as heroes. It is for those who died securing the peace, and those who live on, that we remember Pearl Harbor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.