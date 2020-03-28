As a young adult I was fascinated by the quotation “May you live in an interesting age.” The words seemed full of possibility for those yearning to break free of a monotonous routine determined by older people. According to my mother, anyone who lived through the 1960s has already had a fair share of interesting times, though she didn’t shy away from experiencing them.
Decades have passed since then and her interests have shifted to sharing and keeping experiences with loved ones alive. I was happy that the coronavirus didn’t detour a recent visit from her and my stepdad. While I was concerned that she’d be bored, she seemed happy to sit with me and look at scrapbooks, while my stepdad proved handy around the house.
Scrapbooks tell stories and document the past. Like her personality, mom’s crafts have extra flair. I anticipate future books will show her younger years, providing a glimpse of what she was like before she was “mom.” More importantly, I hope they will be a reflection of some of the awesome times we spent together. There’s no reason to hurry making those, we have more memories to make and scores of empty pages to fill.
Younger people often feel invincible, unaffected by responsibilities, immune from the consequences of their choices, young people are prone to rash decisions. During a brief news check, I heard one college student proclaim that coronavirus wouldn’t stop his parting.
That kid’s parents should have used his college fund to buy a boat.
Personally, I’m not worried about contracting the coronavirus, though I am taking appropriate precautions. I tried to heed the advice of Federal state and local officials then turn off the news and enjoy family time.
After living in Navarro County for nearly five years, I was surprised that the vast majority of those who responded to the Daily Sun internet poll indicated that they were either “Very” or “Somewhat Concerned” about contracting COVID-19. Is it possible that this isn’t a hoax is actually breaking through? I certainly hope so.
This virus has frozen much of the world in place. The stock market is volatile and there won’t be any sports or gatherings of more than 10 people for a while.
My wi-fi got a work out during there visit but there wasn’t much unexpected complaining. Social media provided humor and examples of irony. Mom laughed at memes while I had fun with Bernie Sanders supporters who complain about the loss of civil liberties while still advocating for government run healthcare. I will always point out blatant hypocrisy and political foolishness, even during a crisis.
Republicans and Democrats will find bipartisan support for an economic relief package. Congress will provide those affected with needed money; bail out cooperation’s and increase the National Debt. However, as quickly as we can turn the page on the coronavirus, both sides will be back to their partisan tricks. Each side gets away with it because Americans are notorious for our short attention spans. In the meantime, I suggest we make memories where we can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.