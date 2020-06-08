George Floyd died at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer, two weeks ago. As protestors flooded the streets of several American cities, many empathized with their pain and anguish felt nationwide.
Watching events unfold on a split-screen a feeling of emptiness settled into my gut. As a handicapped individual I’ve certainly struggled, but being a middle-aged white-man, I realize the benefits of societal advantages. It’s unlikely that I’ll be second guessed by anyone while in a park, nor have I been classically conditioned to fear a routine traffic stop.
First, most recognize that the overwhelming majority of police officers are good people, who risk everything, every day. I fear that good cops and civilians alike will face increased danger due to the actions of these individuals.
Similarly, the majority of protestors are law abiding citizens, exercising their constitutionally protected right to assemble and address grievances with their government. Their efforts are inspiring, but in some respects, they’re overshadowed by a small percentage of people willing to use this tragedy as an opportunity to commit illegal acts.
For eight minutes and forty-six seconds Floyd lay handcuffed, prone on the ground while an officer’s knee was on his neck. Three other officers, who took an oath to serve and protect, did nothing to help or stop it. Floyd died because he was alleged to have passed a counterfeit $20 bill during a time when government programs and private business alike, are forgiving loans, setting up payment plans, and adding additional services to ease financial strain.
Eight minutes and forty-six seconds may not seem like a long time, except of course, when one is struggling for breath. There is little doubt that George Floyd deserves justice.
But justice is not achieved by burning buildings or looting goods. Floyd’s family members are urging people to honor his memory and channel their frustrations in a positive direction. Many are looking to the ballot box as an effective outlet. Voting and sustained pressure are effective ways to bring about systemic change, but change rarely happens quickly.
Unfortunately, the riots and looting will be the focus for some. That reflex is predictable and proof that it’s easier to deflect than to face a problem.
It’s widely believed that images of water hoses turned on peaceful protestors in 1963, began to turn the tide of the struggle for Civil Rights in the south. Cameras reflect images, even when what they show doesn’t present our society in the best light. The broadcast footage of Americans in pain caused many to change their view.
I hope the same happens now.
We must raise our voices in unison and demand change. Again, I urge community leaders to spearhead conversations about racial injustice at the local, state and national level.
Some hope that by not addressing racism, the problem will go away. But, being quiet about an issue doesn’t eliminate it. Inaction only provides racism a further chance to breathe, and find quarter in the dark recesses of the mind infecting our society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.