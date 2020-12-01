Though the pandemic continues to take and effect lives across America, many Americans expressed a tinge of indignation and contempt towards anyone who appeared to stand in the way of tradition.
This includes the CDC, and elected officials who advised against holiday travel or large gatherings. A Thanksgiving meal with family and friends, is a place to share our blessings. No matter how many people surrounded our table, we gave thanks for what we have and who we share. I hope everyone had a wonderful and memorable holiday, but the dishes in the sink are a reminder that every bit of enjoyment requires a fair amount of work.
Talking politics is routinely deemed off limits at post-election gatherings. While most are content to eat pie and slowly emerge from their tryptophan enhanced naps, political operatives already have eyes on the 2022 midterms.
Pouring over data isn’t the most fun way to spend the next few weeks, but the information gleaned from those spreadsheets is useful in the right context. Deciphering what resonated with voters is important, but no two elections are exactly the same. Those seeking a magic bullet to explain a victory or defeat, are often disappointed. It’s nearly impossible to isolate a single variable. Honestly, it’s maddening trying to ascribe lessons or themes from November’s Election before it’s in the books.
Most people outside of the state of Georgia aren’t yet focusing on that state’s Jan. 5, 2021 duel Senate runoffs. Many potential voters take license to turn the channel and pull the blanket up while engaging the recliner, during the holiday season, but they are important, the two races will impact the Senate, government policy and potentially the direction of the incoming Administration.
Post-election reviews, are referred to as post-mortems are seldom updated, or fully utilized. Republicans gained seats in the House and thus far maintain a slim majority in the Senate. Just like the Democrats Republicans also must reflect and answer questions.
Both political parties are going to need to answer why candidate A or B won or lost a particular race. Leaders will also begin to identify potential candidates based on a district, and whether or not a particular district or race should be targeted? Just as important, is figuring out how long it might take to win future races if enough resources are allocated. Some of those answers will be apparent in the data, while the remainder will depend on shoe leather, and a candidate’s ability to connect to the 2022 electorate.
Stacey Abrams lost her 2018 bid for Georgia Governor but she stayed involved and continued to advocate for enfranchisement. She also spoke unabashedly against voter suppression. Her efforts and perseverance paid off; she is an example.
Sustained work, not election fraud lead to Democratic Party victories in Georgia, It will be sustained work, not past successes or failures which will dictate the future accomplishments of the parties. I wish local party builders well. Just finish the dishes before continuing important political work.
