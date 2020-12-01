Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.