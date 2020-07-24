Last week, like millions of Americans, I paid the revenuers their cut before the deadline. By fulfilling my civic responsibility, I’ve earned the right to complain about how we essentially wait at the feeder for our money to be returned.
My Libertarian friends consider taxation theft, but I’m generally ambivalent towards the annual shakedown. As an adult, I understand government’s purpose and realize that services aren’t free. However, to paraphrase the recently departed country superstar, Charlie Daniels, what makes my temper itch is when tax dollars are wasted.
While politicians often dismiss excess and grift as a rounding error, folks who live within their means look in disbelief as money is printed and the federal budget expands with impunity. Former Illinois Senator Everett Dirksen famously said “a billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money.” Dirksen died in 1969, before his quote was amended to account for recent trillion-dollar budgets.
Government over-spending is a bipartisan affliction. Each side has their share of real tax and spenders. There are few clean hands. They’re all in our pockets.
Being fiscally responsible shouldn’t be a campaign promise, it should be a philosophy. This campaign season, I encourage voters to inquire about specifics where a candidate is willing to cut spending within a budget.
We the people recognize boondoggles; the proverbial bridges to nowhere along with the other “projects” which will surely improve our lives, instead they only line the pockets of the connected.
Most are willing to pay their fair share, but the middle class nears revolt each time another cooperation takes advantage of a tax loophole. While tax evasion is illegal, availing one’s self of a legal way to pay less tax is celebrated at least by this American.
CEO’s don’t deserve all the condemnation; members of Congress wrote the tax code which makes such tactics possible. The national debt and budgets may not always be at the top of mind or a sexy issue, but we need fiscal discipline before today’s spending hits future generations like a slow-moving train.
Government at all levels should share their budgetary priorities and address spending in equal measure. Too often, politicians turn first to the taxpayer throwing money at a problem rather than investigating the underlying issues, questioning its necessity or having an expectation of results.
During the July 13 Corsicana City Council meeting, a resolution was adopted enabling the council to increase the no new revenue tax rate including new property from 3.5% to potentially 8% during Texas’ COVID-19 emergency declaration. Even though the decision was said to be procedural, I am reminded of Ronald Reagan’s words, “No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs once launched, never disappear. Actually, he said, “a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth.”
Reagan was right. Even the Great Communicator couldn’t convince Congress to reduce government spending, politicians who attempt the feat today should be acknowledged. The rest of us can only look forward to death and taxes.
