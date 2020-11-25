While there have been many distressing aspects to 2020, there are always things to be thankful for as well. As a candidate, I began all of my speeches by thanking the U.S. military, and that’s how I’ll begin this column. Because of those in uniform, I can sit in this wheelchair and express my opinions, even if some of them are unpopular.
I’m keenly aware there are places across the globe where being handicapped or in the minority is dangerous. Thanks to our Constitution, and those who protect and defend our rights, Americans are able to debate and disagree with elected officials without fear of reprisal. All while living in a relatively free society.
The men and women of our Armed Forces routinely project the best of America to the world. Thank you to those who currently serve, and to the veterans whom I’ve met in the past year. The time we were able to spend together was my privilege and honor.
Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on our nation’s origins. Our Founding Fathers were imperfect individuals, who battled rhetorically, largely setting personal agendas and egos aside to collectively change the world. They acknowledged the union wasn’t perfect when it was formed but entrusted those who came after with the responsibility to continue to move our country closer to that ever-elusive designation of perfection.
Those who met in Philadelphia illuminated a path towards a system of government which offers the greatest number of individuals the best opportunity to reach their potential. In doing so, the founders provided a Republic as long as we could keep it. They were inspired and inspiring. Although their compromise on slavery forced future generations to spill blood to meet the ideals held within our founding documents. Debates which begun at our formation lead to struggles which shaped our nation and continue to reverberate today.
Of course, resolution of bigger questions doesn’t come quickly or easily. Some argue that lack of constant progress dims the light which shows the way for the rest of the world. Although incrementalism can be frustrating, it demonstrates a grinding dedication towards that ultimate goal.
One positive to draw from 2020 is that a record number of voters participated in this month’s General Election. I hope the uptick will become a trend and cements in the minds of all that government policy affects everyone. The challenge for activists and individuals alike is to maintain that level of enthusiasm and use it as fuel to propel our country further.
This year we’ve been asked to gather around a more intimate Thanksgiving table, with an opportunity to reflect on how the people and events have touched our lives. We are thankful for family and friends who have become closer, even as many things this year were dictated by distance. It’s certainly an inconvenience having government put a damper on holiday plans, but somewhere in our prayers, I hope we take a moment to remember those who aren’t here including the men and women standing guard away from their families.
