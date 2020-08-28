Sending a child to college is an emotional process, helping young adults move into their college dorm can add stress and excitement. Locally, students are returning to their dorm rooms at Navarro College, in Corsicana, Texas.
Young men and women are catching up with old friends and meeting new ones, while they organize and decorate their rooms. Dorm life is an important component of the college experience. Living close together provides opportunities to learn important life skills including effective techniques for conflict resolution. Having roommates can be difficult, but take it from me, they aren’t always wrong.
Pictures of young people, ready to begin their next chapter, brought back fond memories of my first move-in day at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.
After a 300-mile plus trek, I was ready to get out of the truck. My mother, quickly used her talent for design and flair, transforming a drab room into my temporary home. Before she and my stepdad left, she hugged and kissed me on the cheek, telling me that she was proud of me.
Most importantly, she encouraged me to see and do things outside of my comfort zone; to certainly not skip class, but also not skip every party. She told me to have the time of my life, but to be smart in the process. Mom surmised, that was the point of college.
Soon I met Steve, a goth kid who hailed from the Chicago area. At first, I wasn’t sure how his personality would mesh with my small-town country sensibilities. After some conversation and laughs, however, we found that common ground which extended beyond the width of the state. An irreverent jokester, he quickly became one of my best friends. We had each other’s back’s while traveling on and off campus to diners and infamous house party spots.
He never left me or anyone else behind. A creed continued when he exchanged his goth garb for Army Green. I’m proud of my buddy, not only for the decision he made, instead because of the man he is. It’s been years since we left that college town, now telephone calls have replaced late night runs to the dining hall, but I’m still privileged for the opportunity to share occasional meals and his sense of humor with his wife and child.
The Thompson Point dorms and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, are special places. Not because of amenities, but because of the great people who taught us, including those who lived with us.
Video and board games, tossing a football between and after class and taking a study break to catch a game at the SIU Arena, added depth to the course work covered in the classrooms. Help with homework and other resources were at our disposal, all we had to do was ask.
Today’s college students face challenges we couldn’t have imagined back then, but try not to worry Bulldog’s. Be safe and smart, and enjoy the entire experience. Support and opportunity are available at countless points along the way.
