The law of conservation of energy states it can neither be created or destroyed. In a closed system it transforms. The truth is, people have limited time, energy and resources available for causes. Individuals prioritize things that are important to them.
A Black Lives Matter protest held in Corsicana on June 6 and 7, had sizable crowds. Even a few years ago, it would be unlikely that I would’ve attended a BLM gathering, but events and time have a way of widening one’s perspective. I came away with a deeper understanding, and appreciation for the message as well as for the event’s organizers. Being close to the stage I could feel the pain and anguish and most importantly the crowd’s determination.
Nationwide protests have already begun to produce results. Several elected officials and police departments have taken steps to deescalate tensions and change their policies. In addition, political action banning choke holds and no-knock warrants are in the offing. President Trump, who visited Dallas Thursday, is also expected to take Executive Action concerning use of force standards this week.
I’m inclined to believe that many will view these political maneuvers as too little too late.
Peaceful protesters have taken to the streets and faced Covid-19, tear gas, and rubber bullets in order to express themselves. Beyond reforming policy and police procedures; transformation within communities will only occur if those who protest, amplify their voices by voting.
While some in the streets and meeting rooms advocate “defunding the police,” others including presumptive nominee Joe Biden recognize the pitfalls of broad undertaking. The concept of resource reallocation is difficult to explain and easy to vilify during an election year. If it persists the notion of defunding will distract from the movement’s progress.
Those who postulate that protestors seeking racial justice are unconcerned with the pandemic, risk exposing themselves as hypocrites. During an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, in March, Texas Lt. Governor, Dan Patrick, said “We can do more than one thing at a time, we can do two things.”
I’m certain protestors can multitask and can be concerned about their health while at the same time fighting for civil rights.
Asking people to choose between their health and protesting for civil rights is as asinine as asking them to choose between their health and going to work in order to feed their families. Furthermore, I’m reminded each Memorial Day that we rightfully exalt heroes who sacrificed their lives defending those freedoms and values for every American.
How soon we forget that anyone can shout messages from the town square even if the majority doesn’t agree.
I have been asked why I so passionately defend George Floyd. After all he was a man who had a criminal record, and went to prison. I simply say that as a man he made mistakes. Isn’t he capable of redemption? His life was troubled however Floyd’s death could transform how we interact with police, view race and politics in this country.
George Floyd’s story will have many chapters it’d be fitting if one were titled transformed.
