I’ve never been one to be enamored with the newest technologies. I’m one of the last in my peer group to buy cell phone, I’ve flipped until a few years ago when my phone could flip no more.
My first “smart phone” was necessary. It provided essential personal security while keeping me connected and informed. It was however, hard to believe that the device in my pocket had more power in it’s processors than the first machines to orbit the earth. But all of that power and information requires balance.
Being plugged in with the ability to access information is only a benefit if it’s useful. The first presidential debate seemed to do little to change minds or build confidence in either candidate. After 90 minuets of interruption and avoidance, I needed Ibuprofen and a few hours away from politics. I turned on my generations old video game system and an audio book, hoping to regain a since of normalcy. Unfortunately, the candidates dueling town halls held last Thursday weren’t any more informative. Biden’s town hall was full of soft-ball questions while President Trump’s night in Miami was overshadowed by an overly aggressive moderator and his inability to answer concerns about a potential peaceful transfer of power. Neither town hall will greatly affect the race.
On the local front, individuals will have the final opportunity to hear from city council candidates for pct. one and two. The Navarro County Bar Association will host a candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Palace Theatre in Corsicana. It will also be live streamed.
I have confidence that local moderators and candidates will do a much better job informing voters, which will lead to a much more productive evening. Of course, there is still time to get out and vote.
Many have discussed the options for voting, which include voting by mail, casting an absentee ballot, or voting early in person, as well as on election day. Early data suggests that one-third of the voting public may cast their ballots before Election Day. Despite concerns by some, many voters are taking advantage of early voting opportunities. According to the Houston Chronicle, 2.6 million Texans have already cast their ballots in the first three days of early voting. One of the challenges for both major political parties will be to find and turnout the remaining majority.
After casting their ballots, some chose to disconnect from the political world until the final results are known. I cannot say whether unplugging is a good or bad choice. Considering the frenetic pace and overt partisanship reflected in recent elections, the desire to get away is certainly understandable.
In my opinion, questions posed by moderators and journalists shouldn’t focus on the continuity of government or the peaceful transfer of power, a political norm since George Washington left office on March 4,, 1797. Rather, Americans should focus on how we regain a since of peace regardless of who are leaders will be next year. Early voting is open until Oct. 30. Election day is Nov. 3.
