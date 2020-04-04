COVID-19 has impacted the globe. The pandemic has taken over our lives in breathtaking and disconcerting speed. In order to slow the spread of the virus, much of the globe has shuttered or curtailed most daily activities and events. I agree, seasons of professional and collegian sports had to be postponed or cancelled for the sake of health and safety, bur Americans who consider themselves fierce individualists are actually pack animals who prefer to experience things communally.
Those who may have nothing in common enjoy gathering together to celebrate a common love of music, a night out with friends or to discuss sports, all while in close proximity, engaged in conversation.
The coronavirus has put a stop to that, for now. Recently, Ohio’s Governor said that it may be July before baseball is played again. Hearing that news, was my lowest point during this crisis to date. For some, the loss of sports might not even be a blip on the radar, but I miss the crack of the bat, the competition, escape, entertainment and conversation which surrounds the game. Baseball fans have been through work stoppages before, most recently during the player lockout in 1994. Club owners and the Players Association couldn’t agree on a new collective bargaining agreement. While some “fans” postured, and said they wouldn’t be back, I couldn’t lie to myself. Baseball is in my soul.
I returned then, and will again. I can’t wait to sit at a ballpark or in front of the television and enjoy the national pastime.
History shows athletics help heal a reeling nation. NFL games went on as scheduled following the assassination of President Kennedy. President Bush’s strike to open Game 3 of the 2001 World Series from atop the mound at Yankee Stadium gave citizens a chance to collectively exhale after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. In those hours we were able to get away and enjoy, and I’m sure we will again.
We will begin to get back to normal once a whistle sounds or umpires yell "Play ball!"
After a few weeks, I look forward to a stranger passing me a hotdog and critiquing the day’s starting pitcher.
Coronavirus may actually change the way we view our lives and conduct our affairs for an extended time, but technology is mitigating some hardships associated with cancellation and social distancing. Luckily, I can access baseball games on the internet, television, and even my personal DVD collection. What was once considered unnecessary hording has proven to be excellent planning.
Once this is over, we should all appreciate going out enjoying time with friends and loved ones when economic circumstances allow. Commentators have discussed ad nauseum the idea of coronavirus ushering in a “new normal.” Incessant chatter of this nature infuriates me.
Of course we should do what we can to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, but like many others I look forward to honoring those who were stricken and died, then relegating COVID-19 to a memory. Hopefully one which will only delay the first pitch.
