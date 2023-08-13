By Christy Mejia Huffman
The Write Stuff
Recently while on vacation, David and I picked up a new series to dive into. We love stumbling upon something we can enjoy together. Inevitably our favorites usually include something historical, especially from World War II, or something British.
Ironic then that "Ted Lasso" is largely created and developed by American comedian Jason Sudeikis. But it is set in the suburb of Richmond, proximal to London. I suppose when the show came out three years ago, and friends kept saying you gotta watch it, I did not pay attention. That and I am so overwhelmed by streaming services and the amount of junk shows that I don’t really care to sign up.
Low and behold the B&B we stayed in had AppleTV and I popped on Lasso while David was chatting on the phone with a friend outside. I think it took me 30 seconds or less to giggle snort. I was hooked. David’s conversation took longer than expected and I probably laughed myself through two and half episodes. We generally have a rule if we find a show we both like, then we watch it together. No cheating. When The Crown comes on, it is so irresistible to me that I will joke with him that I Netflix cheated on him by jumping ahead in the series.
So Huffy (my husband) waltzed in and joined in on the fun that is Lasso TV. Here’s the premise if you aren’t familiar with the show. "Ted Lasso" is a Midwestern fella with minor coaching success of a football team in Kansas. He is hired on by premier English football (soccer for us Yanks) owner Rebecca to coach a sport he knows almost nothing about. But Lasso is lovable. He’s flawed. He’s kind. Even the tough British journalist who grills him on his first go around, ends up saying what we all feel. Lasso is probably going to fail but you can’t help but root for him.
There are a lot of f-bombs dropped by the cast though corn-fed, all-around nice guy Lasso probably said one curse word throughout the series. He is just that gosh darn nice. His words are always wise. Among one of his favorite sayings, “Be a Goldfish.” According to Ted (thought not actually true) goldfish have a 10 second memory. The takeaway is to forget and move on and be happy.
Ugh. Why is it we find such a funny and good-natured show that has already ended before we started watching? Well, the three seasons of Lasso have been on repeat at our house since returning home from vacation. I feel like I find a new gem in the show each time I re-watch. It’s not perfect and some of it had some politics and other things that seemed gratuitous. We looked past it and enjoyed the purer part of the series with side stitches of laughter. We carry on like happy little goldfish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.