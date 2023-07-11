By Martha Phillips – Special to the Corsicana Daily Sun
Believe it or not? Yes! That’s the real question. And the answer is always yes. Our words matter. Our brain and our body always believe what we tell it. Have you ever talked to a paramedic who tells the story of the accident victim that is in the back of the ambulance saying “I’m going to die,” and the person dies? He believed himself.
When I was diagnosed with cancer, my doctor told me that I needed to maintain a positive attitude and one where I never thought I’d die…because once you think it, say it, your body believes it.
When I began my breast cancer journey, I decided that when I was done with treatment, I was moving on and never looking back! Well, it didn’t work that way. I am learning through trauma counseling and with a health coach who specializes in women recovering from breast cancer treatment, that the journey does not end with your last day of treatment. I’m not sure there is an end. I can say it’s a journey with many steps along the way and I can say the scenery gets better along the way too.
If you’ve met me, you know I have a fiery personality and always ready to fight for a perceived injustice. When it comes to “fight or flight” I always fight. This is a great personality to have when you need to fight for your life! When you are diagnosed with breast cancer society rallies around you with cheers of “you got this”, “you’re a fighter”, “you’re so strong”, you get the picture. Society also thinks you’re done when you have your last treatment…but you’re not. So, what happens when the battle is over? Treatment is finished? And you’re still in fight mode?
It's stress that puts us in “fight or flight” and it’s not good to stay stressed long term. Stress is really bad for our immune system and the probably the root of many diseases. After keeping multiple sclerosis in remission for years, my stress brought it back with all new symptoms. I was also at my all time lowest emotionally. I was tired, I didn’t want to fight any more. I was sure that if I was faced with one more “fight for my life” I might just not do it.
Believe it…this is where I learned that my body believes whatever I tell it, thanks to my health coach and trauma therapist. I changed my words! I stopped telling myself I was a fighter. I stopped telling myself this was a battle. I stopped looking for a new weapon to fight with. I chose new words. My new words are THRIVING, HEALING and PEACE!
I AM THRIVING
I AM HEALING
I AM AT PEACE
I went back to Panama for my second stem cell treatment for MS, I’m still doing physical therapy for my balance and cancer/surgical scars, I’m doing trauma therapy and I paid for one year upfront of health coaching. I also have a spiritual director.
I AM THRIVING
I AM HEALING
I AM AT PEACE
