Seldom, if ever, does one have the opportunity to attend a 103rd birthday celebration. So, when Claudia and I were invited by a dear centenarian client to her party we were truly honored and excited.
As expected, we found dear Ms E elegantly and unassumingly in full control of an ebullient outdoor gathering of people of all ages and interests. She spoke and laughed with everyone, and likely shared her wisdom with each of her guest as she did with us again that night. In fact, I am convinced that part of Ms E’s evident magnetism has to do with the nonchalant way in which she offers her advice to all. Good advice.
Delighted by her wit and impressed with her command of current events, a few months ago we had Ms E as a guest of the video blog that we produce as part of our agency’s community outreach efforts. Ms E was born and raised in Waco so, naturally, we asked her to tell us about her youth in the city, about the big tornado of 1953, about how much Waco had changed, and other comparable questions that she was prompt to answer with courteous but flat detail.
It was only when she was asked to offer some advice to today’s younger generations that Ms E’s face lit, and her words acquired color and texture. Her answer could be summarized as: learn to listen, make an effort to understand, and be tolerant. However, more telling than her actual recommendations, was for me the way in which she articulated her response. It was clear that she was passionate about the future.
After taping the video I left her house that evening thinking that there was probably a connection between that passion and her joyful demeanor and admirable good health. I was curious to find out more so on a subsequent visit I playfully asked her to tell me, were there a time-travel machine at her disposal, in which direction would she travel. “To the future, of course” she replied without hesitation. “I’m not concerned about the past. I have been there. I’m interested about the future.” Extraordinary and beautiful.
As we age, we seem more inclined to look back rather than forward to find solace. As our health deteriorates, this tendency becomes, understandably, more acute. However, Ms E may very well be on to something here. What if it is precisely her contrarian choice that gives her the added strength to remain vibrant at her age?
I wanted to discuss this further with her, so I stopped by her house right after five one afternoon on my way back from work. As I walked in, a friend of hers was leaving after what must have been a fun visit. Ms E confided that for several decades now, come five o’clock she will have a glass of white wine with three ice cubes served. If she has visitors, which happens often, she may have a second glass, but no more. “It is cheap wine today” she alerted me as she poured me a glass. The wine tasted great and, quite unexpectedly, it got me thinking about Ms E’s secret to longevity yet again.
Eduardo Berdegué owns Divine Home Care Services, an independent home care agency serving the elderly in Texas. Contact: eduardo@divinehomecareservices.com
