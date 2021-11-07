Last week, I finally vacated the very last storage unit we held in San Antonio and celebrated the “accomplishment” with great enthusiasm. You see, over the past 20 plus years we spent a small fortune keeping up to three units simultaneously where we stubbornly guarded all kinds of things that we didn’t use and nobody else wanted.
Since Claudia and I got married in Bolivia in the late '80s, we moved 15 times. From one house to another, from one city to another, from one country to another. Every time we recognized, though never seem to be able to embrace, the wisdom of traveling light as we continued to accumulate and assign emotional, functional, or economic value to stuff much of which ultimately proved to have neither.
Our children, it turned out, had no interest, or space, or taste for that vintage dining set we kept for two decades professionally packed and ready to be delivered to either of their homes. While all three of them remained adamantly opposed to have their Legos – boxes and boxes of them things - thrown or given away, neither wanted them in their houses. And we never quite had a hallway in any of ours to put that long, narrow Persian rug that, somehow, somewhere we acquired years and years ago seduced by its beauty and our ability to own it.
Much has been written about why humans tend to accumulate things: we don’t want to leave the past behind and are also afraid of the future; as hunters and gatherers, we are ingrained with that behavior; possessions define success, and a long etcetera. Just as much has also been written about how to de-clutter: has it been used in the last year? Would you buy it again? Is there a reason to keep it? And on, and on.
Younger generations, especially the millennials, tend to be minimalist and less interested in accumulating “stuff." Instead, they value experiences more. As one writer put it, “they are skipping the mall for carpe diem.” Older generations are taking note and are changing their buying habits too. There is only so much that can be piled up in the garage, yet there is no limit as to how many memorable moments one can chose to be a part of or how many memories one can keep and share.
I have to recognize that there also was joy in the process of ridding ourselves of that annoying monthly storage bill. Claudia and I re-lived that trip when we bought the antique bronze bed frames for our daughters before giving them away - the frames that is - to a friend last month. Or how we clandestinely measured and photographed a Crate & Barrel armoire and had it copied in pine wood by a very skilled local carpenter some 30 years ago only to give it away to the movers so we could vacate our last storage unit last week. Even our loyal yardman loaded his equipment trailer with furniture and appliances that had accompanied us for years. As for the dining set, the Legos, and the Persian rug, you guessed it, they’re still with us.
Eduardo Berdegué owns Divine Home Care Services, an independent home care agency serving the elderly in Texas. Contact: eduardo@divinehomecareservices.com
