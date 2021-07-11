I have always enjoyed canoeing so when I heard of a place along the Brazos where you can rent a canoe and paddle its scenic stream, I immediately made reservations and sweet-talked my daughter Andrea into joining me. She agreed, not realizing that the adventure under the sun would take close to five hours.
We started early and it seemed that we had the river all to ourselves. Other than the arhythmic strokes of our inexperienced paddling, the only other sounds we could hear for most of the trip were the chirping of birds and the light morning breeze sorting its way through the trees.
We had a wonderful time and the experience reminded me of the importance of rewarding our minds and bodies with fresh air and sunshine as often as possible. Something so simple and yet so overlooked. I know I sometimes go for days being “outdoors” only when walking to or from my car. That is just not healthy.
Taking a 10-minute stroll around the block, starting the day with a stretch in the front porch, having a picnic in the back yard, or simply sitting by an open window are all better options than the alternative of staying indoors, worse yet, in a deliberately darkened and unventilated room. Find what works for you but make sure you feed a healthy dose of fresh air and sunshine to body and soul every day.
The medical community lists several proven benefits to adding such routine to your daily activities, but I don’t intend to list and discuss them in any detail. I dare only challenge my dear readers to verify that taking a series of slow, deep breaths with open arms and closed eyes, while consciously guiding each intake deep into your lungs, will energize you immediately.
As we come out of a strange period when vigorous breathing could pose a risk and fresh air itself was inhaled with suspicion (imagine!), we need to rediscover that matinal breeze and let it shower us with its optimism.
Canoeing is not for everyone, even along the Brazos and certainly not in June. Ask Andrea. But even she could not deny the positive and long-lasting effect that a full morning outdoors had on her. Next time you ask yourself what to do with mom or dad this weekend, start by opening the window and letting air in. Fresh ideas will fill the room, without a doubt.
Eduardo Berdegué owns Divine Home Care Services, an independent home care agency serving the elderly in Texas. Contact: eduardo@divinehomecareservices.com
