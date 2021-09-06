Promptly upon agreeing to a visit later that week, Mr K took a red planner from his shirt pocket, quickly reached the corresponding date with the help of the tear-off corner tab, and literally penciled me in for Friday at 11 a.m.
As he later explained to me, this tinniest of books had accompanied Mr K daily through peace and war carrying his notations for, as he put it, appointments, obligations, bible verses, and miscellaneous for at least the last fifty years stoically, though efficiently, resisting the advent of technology.
I went to see Mr K to begin a curating process for an upcoming exhibit of his photographic work scheduled for October at the gallery we have in the front lobby of our office. He immediately led me to his “cave”, a detached structure in the back of his house where, along with hundreds of mostly self-framed pieces of different sizes and epochs scattered all over, I found a fascinating testimony of some of the other activities that Mr K had embraced with evident passion at some point over the past eighty plus years.
A graduate of Baylor’s ROTC program with a math degree, he joined the Air Force’s Meteorology group because it promised worldwide traveling. This he did indeed, camera in hand as he always had since becoming enamored with photography upon laying eyes on a Kodak Retina at age 11. At one point he owned 400 cameras, which he sold in bulk to a reseller in Dallas a few years ago.
When he was 13 his dad brought home a Whizzer kit that he attached to an old Raleigh bicycle, thus began Mr K’s love for bikes – he still owns a couple of iconic hogs – and for mechanics – as evidenced by the collection of drill presses, power saws, radial arms, and an impressive inventory of tools that he still puts to good use from time to time. Mr K even holds a US Patent for a clever mechanism to substantially increase the loading capacity of a covered pick-up.
Twice a cancer survivor, a remainder of his exposure to Agent Orange during his years of service, Mr K has maintained a strong sense of commitment and dedication to his pursuits. I met him as a vocal, quite active, and well-focused member of an initiative to form a local council to promote art in the community. Questioned about the diverse nature of his interests and endeavors, Mr K again reached out for his little red book and quoted Proverb 16:9 “A man’s heart plans his ways, but the Lord directs his steps”.
As we were wrapping up our visit, Mr K’s beautiful and elegant wife entered the house returning from a meeting of her 125 year-old organization devoted to philanthropic causes. A pretty involved person herself, irradiating good energy with her smile she effectively sequestered the moment with a simple sentence, her casual delivery of which did nothing to diminish its truth “you have to stay active to stay healthy.” Lunch time quickly approaching I left their house with a promise to meet again to hear more about the 3-D printer that Mr K is fixing to get to attempt turning his old photographs into something new.
Eduardo Berdegué owns Divine Home Care Services, an independent home care agency serving the elderly in Texas. Contact: eduardo@divinehomecareservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.