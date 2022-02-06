The property was impressive enough, a three-story French-flared mansion with a considerable drive from the wrought iron gate to the front of the house and a flight of 16 steps leading to the portico. But more impressive yet was the display of a well-curated Christmas spirit that filled the whole house.
Ample as the main room was, it now seemed diminished as it hosted six Christmas trees, the largest of which stood an imposing 10 feet tall and over 500-ornament wide.
In total, well more than a thousand exquisite pieces adorned trees, tables, and mantles throughout the house. None had been bought at full-price as Ms Q admitted with pride, her quest to build such admirable collection starting around 35 years ago as the owner of a houseware shop. By her own estimate, today she had enough pieces stored in the attic to decorate thirty trees!
I arrived at Ms Q’s house promptly at 4 in the afternoon to complete the paperwork necessary to admit her husband as a client, but one hour later we were still talking Christmas.
When I was a child in South America, Christmas for me was about opening presents around midnight on the 24th. On that day, us children would be sent to bed early in the evening in the naïve expectation that we would get some sleep while the adults enjoyed their Christmas Eve dinner and Papa Noel had a chance to quietly make his delivery. Of course, things would rarely occur as scripted. Amidst all the excitement of the night and our efforts to stay awake and catch Santa in the act, we would have barely fallen asleep when the ringing of a hand bell would signal that it was time to get up again. Benevolent torture is how I recall it now with nostalgia.
For my parents and previous generations, the Christmas day celebration involved no gifts. Día de Reyes on January 6th, also known as Epiphany elsewhere, was the day when they would receive a single meaningful present in commemoration of the Three Wise Men and the gifts they brought to Jesus Christ. This tradition, inherited from our Spanish ancestors, is still maintained in Spain and notably in Mexico and a few other Latin American countries. At home, we never really celebrated January 6 with our children nor did we make them wait until midnight on the 24th.
Customs evolve and celebrations are often modified to fit current, many times self-imposed constraints. In the process we tend to relegate traditions to the background at the risk of losing them altogether over time, especially among younger generations. Ms Q’s yearly attempt to bring the spirit of Christmas front and center in her house has so far been beautifully effective. Having accomplished her goal and with December in the back mirror, fully aware of the tedious labor that lay ahead for her, Ms Q admitted with a sigh wishing that everything was back in the attic in the blink of an eye.
As we were finally getting ready to fill out papers, casually and without any pretension Ms Q mentioned that she is a professional needle point designer. As it turns out, for the last 50 years she has been creating and hand painting literally thousands of needle point canvases for Christmas stockings, cuffs/toppers, standing nativity scenes, ornaments, and pillows. I wanted to know more and, of course, she generously obliged. In a nutshell, for Ms Q it is Christmas all year long.
