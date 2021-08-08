As if their seeds had been delivered to Central Texas by the spring gusts, windmills have been flowering throughout the region at a surprising pace. I first saw these impressive three-petal steel structures – and, at over 500 feet in height and weighting more than 300 tons in some cases, impressive they are – along Highway 10 driving West to Fort Stockton several years ago.
I saw them again near Corpus Christi a few years later. More recently I found them literally next to a client’s house in Mart, then on both sides of Hwy 84 around Watt, and now they are all along Hwy 31 near Mt Calm, where Mr C has his ranch with cows, hay bales, wind turbines and all.
Born in Corsicana and twice deployed to Hillsboro by his employer, Mr C and his wife made the Hill County seat their permanent residence some fifty years ago and soon after they bought their first and only ranch. Like many landowners in the area, Mr C proudly notes that his plot can be traced to the 640 acres that adventurers and soldiers, in that order, received from Sam Houston himself in gratitude for their valiant combating at San Jacinto.
For decades Mr C’s ranch was only about cattle and, with advanced Ag degrees in his bag, a supportive family, and a strong back, he knew just how to make that pasture grow with enthusiasm. Three years ago, Mr C started getting calls from, and fending off, a new generation of corporate wildcatters. Finally, late last year he signed an agreement for the installation of four turbines in his property. An enlarged copy of his first yearly check hangs in his cowboy hut next to autographed pictures of champion bull riders. “This used to be agriculture land, now it’s industrial” Mr C confirmed needlessly as he drove me past more than 30 small, large, and even larger trucks, tractors, and cranes that made up the fleet involved in the operation that day.
With 15,000 turbines operating in the state, Texas is by far the number one in the nation for installed and under-construction wind capacity and number five in the world. Close to one third of all wind energy in the United States comes from Texas and almost 18% of all electricity generated by the state now comes from wind. Among the key factors that make the Lone Star State the perfect destination for investment in this sector are a natural wind belt that generates a high volume of wind, vast geography and light zoning regulations, existing 500+ miles of transmission infrastructure, favorable tax structure for energy producers, and bi-partisan support.
I was glad to have succumbed to Mr C’s insistence to come to his ranch to see these imposing structures up close. I even got a chance to sit at the controls of a 1000-ton crane to get the right perspective. Having checked that box, I now owe Mr C a second visit to see a treasured Kickapoo Indian Marker tree that sits somewhere in his land. There’s another experience that I am just not about to blow off.
Eduardo Berdegué owns Divine Home Care Services, an independent home care agency serving the elderly in Texas. Contact: eduardo@divinehomecareservices.com
