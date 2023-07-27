By Lydia Holley
I planted Tall Verbena for its looks. I got butterflies as a bonus. Tall Verbena (Verbena bonariensis) is native to Brazil and Argentina. The latin name is easy to remember if you think of Buenos Aries. It can grow to six feet tall, and has arms to three feet wide. However, the stems of Tall Verbena are so thin, this plant can be seeded throughout the garden and will not block the sight of plants behind it. That is why it is considered a “see-through” plant.
Knowing this, I planted Tall Verbena randomly throughout my garden. It stands taller than most of the other plants but its airy structure does not add any visual weight to the garden. Despite its height and the thinness of its square stems, the stems are strong and do not flop over. It does, however, attract butterflies. Like crazy.
Tall verbena has several common names: Brazilian verbena, Purple Top, and my favorite—Verbena on a Stick. Hummingbirds and bees also appreciate this plant, while gardeners rejoice because Tall Verbena is easy to grow. It appreciates full sun, though it will grow in part sun. Well-draining soil is a must, but it grows in both poor or fertile soils. It is heat and drought tolerant, with very few insect or disease problems. It is a plant that just wants to please.
It is considered a perennial in East Texas and will reseed sporadically throughout the garden. I appreciate it reseeding wherever it wants since I find the plant fills in bare spots without taking over a space. However, some states have found it reseeds too easily, and California, Oregon, and Georgia have listed it as invasive.
I love having these plants grow a little taller than the other plantings in my garden, but if you would like to keep them a little shorter and bushier, they can be pinched back in spring.
Young plants transplant well, but it is also easy to start Tall Verbena with seed. Once you have some in your garden, it will continue to reseed so you will never be without this butterfly magnet unless you choose to pull them all out.
