A year ago, I was just settling back into my Texas life. A new house, a new job, a familiar town. Other than planning to sort through endless boxes for weeks, it was a new take on an old life. I remained open to what would happen next.
Had you told me the current state of the world a year ago, I would have stared at you in bewilderment. The concept seems laughable. Something out of a movie or a video game where plots like these flourish.
A year ago, I could not have called this one.
In another reality, I'd be in Las Vegas right now, working production for the Academy of Country Music Awards show at the MGM Grand. I had been looking forward to this trip all year, getting the chance to listen to rehearsals and counting down the days to reunite with my friends over there. At the beginning of March, my trip seemed like a certainty, but now the show will be virtual, telecast over a streaming service. I understand it's the safest thing to do right now, but it's still no less disappointing for me. But I'm not the only person who has had their entire schedule upended for an unforeseeable future.
Overall, I find myself managing. I'm starting to build a routine in this current situation, because we as humans adapt. That's not to say that it's been perfect. I've had brief flashes of anger and frustration, mixed with a weird need to just go somewhere even if there's not a reason to. But I know this is just how it is right now. So I look for hope in moments where answers are getting harder to come by.
I've thought a lot about what Fred Rogers would say in a situation like this. “Look for the helpers,” he'd likely offer. “You will always find people who are helping.”
I've learned more about how to help people through the actions of others. Sometimes, it's highlighting the other people around us, sharing what they're doing in this situation. Or how they're providing resources to people.I've had people who never reach out to me on social media just looking to talk, or have someone listen. This has been a long journey for all of us, and it's only just started.
Outside of the longest March, my first year has been good back home. I've reconnected with so many old friends in the community, and met so many new people who have become friends. I've enjoyed my adventures, I love the telling the stories, and I enjoy the quiet that has come from here. It's been oddly appropriate that in the midst of one of the biggest events of our lives, I'm taking my stand in the very place that my story began.
I thought about a lot of things last night as I sat on my couch, wrapped up in the weight of my feelings these last few days. I have tempered uncertainty with silence. Frustration with finding purpose. Anger with taking a deep breath. Fear with finding answers. For all of this unfilled and unknown time now in my hands, I have to make these moments matter now more than ever.
