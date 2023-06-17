It’s been a very strange month for me.
If you had told me in April I would have the chance to buy Dad’s old home and return back to the Daily Sun, I probably would have looked at you like you were crazy for your big dreaming.
And yet, here I am.
Getting my childhood home back has been one of the most surreal experiences I’ve ever had. It’s incredibly familiar passing back in those doors again, especially when so many of the upgrades my mother and father did to the house are still there. I’ll talk more about the house next week, but the closest comparison I can describe my feelings is watching the third season of Star Trek: Picard. I’ve taken to calling the house “The Enterprise-D.”
But let’s talk about my return to the Daily Sun.
As posted earlier, I am the new editor for the newspaper, taking on the role after Michael Kormos left to join CISD. I’m sad to see my news mentor not be a part of this new transition, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for him, so I understand.
Also, thank you to everyone who has sent me incredibly kind and supportive messages. While I haven’t had the chance to respond to every single one, your words have been seen and are greatly appreciated.
It’s hard to believe it’s been over three years since I’ve walked through these doors in a work capacity. 2020’s pandemic changed a lot of things, one of the biggest being my employment status here. I felt adrift without writing for the community, so I started the Navarro County Gazette, my own digital news site. And now, I’m back to where my news career began.
It’s been good overall, more challenging than expected in some ways. The old adage of “like riding a bicycle” is a fair one until a technical issue happens, then it’s more like riding a bicycle into a shrub filled with bees. Be patient. It’s getting a little easier each day.
I’ve gotten a lot of questions about what’s going to be new, or different. Readers have already asked what I plan on keeping from the current format? This is as good of a place to lay out my goals for the newspaper.
If you liked my work from the Sun, I’ll be continuing my attention to local, community-based news. If you liked my work on the Gazette, I’ll be focusing on more timely bits and personalized stories. My new direction will combine the best of both aspects, with the intent to bring more diverse, local content.
I cannot stress “local” enough. That’s where my mindset is.
For starters, I want to form an editorial and advisory board. Find and talk to people from various backgrounds that allow me to properly identify and discuss real issues going on around the community. I have a few recommendations in mind, but I need new voices to step up and help me create the paper you want to read. My plan is to truly give everyone a chance to be heard, and make this “a local news source for everyone.”
Current writers will stay the same, so content readers are familiar with and enjoy will still be part of the daily reader experience. If it runs smoothly, there are no plans to make changes. But I will be looking for new ideas as well.
I’m also planning on going through the Daily Sun’s archives and restore various features and story types that, for whatever reason, faded from the publication. Even the last time I was here, long-time readers would talk about favorite features they missed and would love to see again.
So here’s your opportunity, readers: Miss something from the “good old days” of the Daily Sun? Send me a message so I can put a poll together about what you really want, and what we can start bringing back.
I have other goals of course: More staff, more diversity in coverage, more publication dates…. It’s not all going to happen next week, but I plan to use the feedback I get to present a clear plan on what needs to be accomplished to move the Daily Sun into this new era.
If you have feedback, drop me a line at gchapman@corsicanadailysun.com – I want readers to know the Corsicana Daily Sun is indeed here as an active and open part of the community. There are still a few parts of this new role that I’m working to better understand the process, so if I have the occasional “bee shrub” moment, I’m still getting familiar with things behind the scenes.
Thank you for your faith and trust in me. I will work hard to retain your goodwill.
