Part of getting used to this whole current situation is learning how to restructure one's time. I've been doing my daily walks without interruption, but I can only explore the neighborhoods of Corsicana so much, and online video watching can only hold its appeal for so long.
For those who know me, it comes as no surprise that I've enjoyed video gaming throughout my life. I've found the medium's evolution fascinating, from the Atari 2600 to today's more complex titles. But part of being an adult is not having the time to really sit down and play like I used to. I still enjoy reading about the industry, but making time to invest in a long adventure? That's a whole other matter entirely. And yet, with being required to stay at home, I've found an excuse to explore my backlog of games.
Even if readers may not “get” this subject matter, it's an interesting look at how people are managing to be social when our real environment needs us to be separate.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons could not have come at a better time. It's a “slice of life” simulator where your character lives on a deserted island that slowly becomes populated by cheerful neighbors.
There's something comforting about a virtual world where concepts like “shelter in place” and “social distancing” don't exist. You just hang out on your island, perform a daily routine of your own scheduling, and get to design your own little private utopia.
The game runs on a real-world schedule, and includes Animal Crossing equivalents of yearly seasonal events. In game, Easter is known as “Bunny Day,” which allowed players to freely hunt for eggs and hang out with friends. Earth Day and Arbor Day will be celebrated later in the month.
The game features online connection, so real-world friends can join in on the socializing and fun activities. What's interesting is how real-world isolation is overcome in the game. There are news stories of people celebrating real birthday and wedding events where family and friends can safely gather without fear of contagion. Others are already planning to host mini graduations in the game for students who are no longer able to attend school.
Due to closures, the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California has used the game's museum to host livestream tours of the area, giving animal and fossil lectures, while sharing how the museum exhibit dimensions follow a realistic layout.
When not living the island life, I've been playing an update of one of my favorite all-time games: Final Fantasy VII Remake. I was working at Midway Home Entertainment when the original game saw release, and I well remember the first trailer for the original Playstation game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Atlanta, Georgia. The game was groundbreaking for its time, and brought Japanese role-playing games to the American mainstream.
There were a lot of good memories associated with the original game. My friends and I all had copies, and we'd play the game during slow times at work (my two decade belated, yet sincere apologies to Midway's management family). Dad would also watch me play the game at home, and eventually got into the game himself. I remember his regular calls for game tips or his excitement when he defeated a particularly difficult boss.
This new game, now premiering three gaming console generations later, is beautiful to look at. As people, we can become blinded by nostalgia, as what we remember can often be better than what we really had. How is it that a brand-new game, presented in an all-new format, bring up such a flood of familiar memories?
Each new location is more detailed with new areas to explore, but still feels instantly familiar. The updated soundtrack sounds incredible upon its first chance to hear it, but I've found myself humming along to it note for note during the entire play session. And the game's characters are familiar faces and personalities, ones that I've long liked and felt like I've “known.”
Nostalgia is familiar, and comforting. It takes us back to what we saw as a simpler time, where things seemed to make more sense. That comparison to today's present world is not lost on me. We're finding new ways to cope with the extreme changes that have come since last month.
What I've enjoyed for fun has become an escape, where I can still enjoy more familiar routines and friendships, now in a virtual world. Whether its online quizzes, movie marathons, or getting some exercise, I hope that others are adapting to find their own pleasant distractions during this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.