By Guy Chapman - Corsicana Daily Sun
It's That Guy. Again.
Coming Home Again
In October of 2008, I wrote a journal entry about sitting on the retaining wall of my childhood home, a once favorite pastime of mine. Dad had passed, and the house had been sold, and I knew that would be the last time I would ever have that experience. I savored it, the still of the night, the crickets chirping, the train‘s mournful horn in the background because, as I thought at the time, that was it.
This month, I got to sit on that wall once again. Once again part of my life. Once again my own.
I bought my childhood home in the last month. For those who have never attempted such a thing, it’s a more surreal experience than you can imagine.
I found it was for sale simply by walking past my then former home. I sometimes would walk through the old neighborhood because it’s a nice area, and I was surprised to see a “For Sale” sign in the yard. I called to arrange a viewing. I never expected anything but to at least walk through those doors one last time, the final FINAL good-bye. But I got the wildest of hairs to make an offer, just to see what would happen.
To my surprise, it was accepted, and I made through the process with very little issue.
What is it like?
Muscle memory surprisingly kicks in very quickly. I walk through the house without thinking about where I’m even going half the time. It’s feels completely natural walking every step of that place. There are also times that I stop and look around where I presently am. It doesn’t feel real, in many ways, seeing familiar walls and floors, or a place I wrote my initials in the patio’s concrete in 1988.
Surprisingly, the house retained a lot of the décor my parents put in. Coupled with the things I kept and inherited when I moved away, the house’s familiarity only grows. I’ll pay homage to the work my parents did, but the place can’t be a museum, either. I’ve created a lot of new experiences in the years I’ve been gone. I can bring those experiences into the fold.
I plan to take on the backyard once the weather cools down. It’s grown wild in the years since, and I liked the forest feel where you could see the creek flowing after a rainstorm. Presently, the back are is home to a lot of sticker burrs, which has removed a surprising amount of arm and leg hair with each extraction.
I think about the unique things this revisit has brought me. I was 47 when I bought the house this year. I realized that back in 1985, Dad was the exact same age. Also, with moving my three dogs into the house, every single dog I’ve ever owned has visited and/or lived in this house. I’ve casually joked that Dad and my childhood dog haunt the place, but if you’re going to pick your ghosts, I’m fine with those two.
There is… a sense of wonder about all of this. A lot of memories mixed with the realization I’m making new memories even now. I’ll celebrate my birthday there. And Halloween. And Thanksgiving. The Christmas tree will go in the spot where it always went. I’ll wake up in the morning and step out on the patio to the yard I spent so many lazy summers. My childhood bedroom is now my personal office. A few familiar things have made their way back into the room.
People have told me getting the house was “meant to be.” I honestly can’t say if that’s true. I just took a chance because I didn’t want to live with the regret of “What if?” I never expected to own the place, either.
Meant to be, fate, luck, or just taking a chance, it’s becoming my home again, with my family. And with every change, restoration, and gallon of paint, it’s becoming “home.”
It’s nice to sit on that wall again. I’ve missed that.
