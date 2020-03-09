A few weeks ago, I finally got around to watching Deadwood: The Movie, the 2019 follow-up film to the HBO Western series, and a long overdue 13-year wait to wrap up the show's various story elements left unresolved.
As the Missus and I viewed the film, I looked over to find her more watching my reactions to the movie than the film itself.
“Was I watching it differently,” I asked. I knew the answer already, but was more curious about her perspective to my question.
“You were reminiscing,” she smiled, well knowing where my headspace was, and of course, she was right. I liked the movie well enough, but I was more buried in my own thoughts. For me, Deadwood was a time in my life where I began my career in acting, and I knew every inch of those streets seen on my television screen like the back of my hand.
Deadwood lasted three seasons on HBO, running 2004 to 2006, and was primarily filmed at the Melody Ranch Motion Picture Studio in Santa Clarita, California. I worked as a background actor, or an “extra” on the show's second season.
I got that job primarily as a fluke. Initially, casting thought I was too “clean” to be part of the show's environment, but after I drove another actor who was already cast on the show to set, I persisted, they relented, and I became one of the regular townsfolk for the season.
Candidly, I'm still not the most “cowboy” sort of person you'll ever meet, which makes a few of my career highlights that much more amusing. I did adapt, though. I would get up anywhere between 4 and 6 a.m. (often after finding out my call time at 2 a.m.), and would drive Interstate 405 to set. The traffic on 405 gave me more than enough time to wake up.
On set, I'd check in with production, they'd pull my regular wardrobe, makeup would add layers of dirt to my face and clothes (I honestly have no idea if they ever washed those costumes, but for sanity's sake, let's say they did), get my (prop) gun and holster, and after I got the official “Okay,” I'd have breakfast.
At that time, HBO productions had amazing catering, and on Deadwood, you could eat up to five full meals a day, which was fine, because you could work up to 15 hours a day. I actually learned how to prepare a few snacks from the catering staff, which I still use today.
It wasn't all work, though. Veteran townfolk that were from the first season had set up their own “clubhouse” area where they'd stage their own jamborees, and people would play soccer in their western gear, which was a surreal perspective seeing that for the first time. Or people would nap, or stay just off-camera to watch the action on set. In my free time, I'd usually either write or draw.
The set was wonderful. The street and buildings you would see on TV were incredibly detailed and tangible as you walked down the main street and explored the back alleys where the town's Asian population resided. Most of those buildings, however, were completely empty inside, usually holding production equipment or catering. A few buildings, however, such as the Gem, the Bella Union, and the Grand Central Hotel were fully built and furnished inside, and stayed that way.
Then of course, there was the profanity that made the show notorious, none of which I can share for print. The show's writers were masters at making swearing sound like poetry, and even when the cameras weren't rolling, cast and crew regularly spoke very poetically on set.
And of course there were the horses, which were generally very well trained, but could sometimes be unpredictable. I distinctly remember one new horse that had gotten spooked on set, and started jumping wildly before breaking free of its handlers and running... straight towards me.
I can tell you I spoke very poetically in that moment as I ran for the nearest box and threw myself behind it as the horse galloped past. If you ever had to hit the ground for any reason, you wanted to go for the wooden pathways in front of the storefronts or brothels. Horses weren't particular where they went to the bathroom in those dirt streets.
What struck me the most about working on Deadwood is how real everything felt, and sliding into an “Old West” lifestyle was entirely possible. Days could be blazing hot. Evenings could drop into freezing levels around 2 a.m. A few days, production had to be cancelled for the day when rains brought heavy floods. There was an episode where a pig was roasted in the main street, and cast and crew sat around at night, huddled around our campfires and ate and sang songs. For several months, we were a family.
“Guy...?”
The Missus shook me out of my thoughts as we watched that 2019 movie. I found that I wasn't really watching the film for its story as I was more wrapped up in seeing old faces again, and remembering old moments and conversations from walking along those dusty streets.
The movie wrapped up the story's numerous plot elements that were left unresolved from the abrupt cancellation after the third season. I found that I wasn't so much watching a movie as I was saying good-bye to an incredibly unique time in my life. The experience felt more like watching an old home video.
At the end of the movie, Sheriff Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) embraced a falling snow that fell on the town after the residents had gathered for a wedding. It felt like a fond and fitting farewell for all of us who had been there.
Of course, the last line of the film, spoken by Al Swearengen (Ian McShane), got one last line of that specialized poetry in.
