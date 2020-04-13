I remember a few weeks ago I had worried that I wouldn't be able to do my walking exercise like I've grown used to. Fortunately, our shelter in place guidelines are still loose enough to where I can take some lengthy walks... as long as I follow the social distancing guidelines.
And so, I've used the time to really fit in some good foot travel. I live in an area where I am in reasonable proximity to the two homes where I grew up and spent my childhood. I've walked past both a lot lately. I find it's not an entirely conscious decision, but I go where my feet take me. I think a lot of it is missing that comfort those places once provided me.
The Missus and I have started calling anything before mid-March “The Before Times.” It's dark humor to deal with the now, but there is a ring of truth to it. It's like my growing up here: I remember it vividly, but there's no way to access any of it in my current timeline.
I grew up somewhat wild as a kid. My second home had a creek that flowed through the side and back yard areas. If you navigated the creek bed (either by walking or sailing pool rafts, like my friends and I did), it would navigate a winding path of high dirt walls and led to areas where you could swim or fish. The funny thing is, the brush made it look like you were completely cut off from civilization, though houses were never more than a few feet away.
My friends and I had “clubhouses” and natural caves to crawl in, and areas would open up to big fields to walk through. At that young age, My imagination fueled personal adventures that allowed me to pretend I was taking part in one of the Tolkien adventures that Dad would read to me as bedtime stories.
There's a disassociation between “exploring” as a kid and as an adult. I've walked past my old stomping grounds, but there's no once fearless incentive to walk them again. What was acceptable as a 9-year-old kid would be admittedly weird as a middle-aged man. I don't see myself tromping around the creeks again, or squeezing into muddy caves.
I do walk a few of the empty fields and old back roads that still remain relatively untouched by modern progress. During my last walk, I caught myself letting my mind wander and started humming music from the animated Hobbit movie that came out when I was a kid. I thought about how many times Dad had read those stories to me over the years, and felt a sense of satisfaction that even with a few streaks of gray hair and the occasional muscle ache, that part of who I was back then still resides in me today.
It's easy to fall into a want of happier and simpler times, especially now when things look so uncertain and so unending. This is a chapter in my life that I don't know how I'll look back upon it. But as long as I can feel like there's more adventures to find in this world, and the promise holds of something new around the bend, I'll keep taking my walks. Because one day I will find a tomorrow past what is now.
The greatest adventure is what lies ahead. And I won't give up on that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.