With the shelter in place guidelines starting to relax this week and an eventual return to 2020 B.C. (Before Coronavirus), I can't help but think about what's in store for us now, and where do we go from here.
Do I think all of what we've gone through as a community, as a nation, is “over?” No. I don't think this pandemic is as simple as clicking a light switch to make it go away.
The most common quote I've thought about the last month is the expression: “May you live in interesting times.” As far as “interesting” goes, for the first time in my life, I am tapped out of wanting that. I could go for some “normal,” or “routine,” or “humdrum” right about now.
I realize how lucky I've been through all of this. I've kept a job along with my colleagues, documenting this pandemic, sharing resources to help, trying to provide some comfort into the most “unknown” thing we have ever collectively experienced. But I also have a lot of friends who are sitting at home right now, wondering when this ends, and where do we go from here. It's frustrating not being able to provide support face to face, but I know one day I'll be able to.
I'm lucky to see our numbers low for the affected in our area. I know the hype has seemed “disappointing” for some, but I can deal with disappointment in this regard. Others aren't so fortunate. No one needs to have what this is.
I'm also lucky to have my health. As part of news reporting, we've had to go out into the community to take photos or capture stories. I've heard dozens of personal experiences from people in the community, and we take those stories home with us.
Before all of this pandemic hit, I wrote a small piece about an elementary school participating in an outdoor activity just before Spring Break. The kids were excited to have a free week to themselves. The teachers were looking forward to having some time off. In that moment, none of us knew that was going to be the start of an extremely early summer vacation. Of all the stories I've done, I think of that one daily. I sometimes walk past schools in my neighborhood on my evening strolls. The classroom remain frozen in time, reflecting snowflakes and shamrocks in the windows.
And here we are, about to start moving forward again, and all I can think is: “Are we ready?” I've read enough history and seen enough statistics to know wrapping all of this up won't be as convenient as some hope. It's going to take time to get back to a “normal” we've remembered. And unlike the flu, there's still no vaccine for this new threat. We're hoping for the best, but we need to stay prepared.
No, “shelter in place” has not been my favorite. I don't know what's been worse: The threat of the virus, or how people have reacted to it. Still, I'm eager to return to times where I don't have to strategize on how to best touch a gas pump, or wonder if I'll have a better chance of seeing Halley's Comet again before I see standard household goods well stocked on shelves.
But it's the unknown, the lack of an immediate transition, that will keep my family staying at home a while longer, still practicing distancing until numbers drop and remain stable. I'm deferring to facts and medical expertise right now, and not letting boredom and impatience guide my next few weeks. Right now, I need a better reason to go out and be around people than a need for jalapeno cheddar poppers from a chain restaurant.
