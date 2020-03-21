I'm writing this on Wednesday, a week after the announcement was made that COVID-19 is going to become a very real threat very quickly. A week ago seems like a lifetime now.
I went out for drinks with the Missus, and we both commented that something felt different, that same way 9/11 felt when I finally realized that things weren't going to be the same again.
It's been a lot to process. From a newsroom perspective, things change so much in the same day that I've had to set aside stories started in the morning because they were no longer relevant by end of day. It's become imperative to get as much information out as fast as we can to reduce fear with answers and replace questions with resources.
And then there's the constant fight against misinformation. No, Lysol does not stop novel coronavirus as it's a completely different strain from the “human” variant on the can. To put it another way: Chocolate and vanilla are both ice cream flavors, but they don't taste the same. And no, toilet paper does nothing to prevent or protect against coronavirus. Seriously. No one needs 200 rolls. Most importantly, protect senior citizens right now, as they are the most at risk, but no one is immune to this.
From a personal standpoint? This sucks, folks. There is no other way to downplay this. In the space of a week, my personal life has been upended. I had an event this week. Canceled. I had Las Vegas trips in April and May for my award shows, and they're cancelled. Las Vegas... Nevada itself? Canceled. A friend sent me photos of the Strip from Tuesday night on St. Patrick's Day. Las Vegas Boulevard should have been packed. Save for the photographer's image reflected in a mirror, the streets and casinos were empty of people. That was my other home. It's difficult to see.
I've started looking at normal things differently, daily moments that are simply part of my routine. Is this the last time I'm going to be eating at this restaurant for a while? Is there going to come a point where I can't take my evening walks anymore? Where is all of this going to end? With all the changes, there is a constant feeling of “What is going on?” I found it harder to process the other night when I stepped out in my backyard to look at the stars, and everything still just looked “normal.”
This isn't 9/11. This is an all-new level of weird and crazy and I'm trying to wrap my head around it. The thought of being homebound for weeks is incredibly surreal to me. The thought of not hugging friends or shaking hands is just as weird, but I am self-implementing a “no touching” rule for right now. Doesn't mean I've stopped liking people. I just like having people safe and healthy more.
I know people are tired of talking about all things COVID-19 after one eternal feeling week. If this feels long now, the follow-up isn't going to be much better or go away anytime soon. But I think it's going to depend on what you do with your time.
For me, I plan to catch up on some creative projects and personal time. Read more. Watch more movies. Finally finish some of those games I never got around to (I plan to throw myself into Animal Crossing). Spend time with my dogs. Sit in the backyard, even if I can't walk my neighborhood. Call or video conference family. Or make jokes and conversations online to hopefully alleviate friend boredom.
But yes, this is going to suck. And it's not going to be easy, and it's still very unclear as to what's going to happen, or where we're going to be. But one of these days, this... whatever it is will eventually pass, and we'll collectively shake our heads as we remember that one weird time we all lived through. So for the sake of others, for my family and friends, and for myself, I'm fine with staying home and being socially distant.
I will be using this extra time to look into getting a refund for 2020, however. There are some real defects in this year's update.
