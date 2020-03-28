7:18 p.m.
That was the moment the shelter in place order was approved by the City of Corsicana. I felt it important to make a note of that as people will remember the day, but perhaps not know the exact moment when things changed.
It was the most logical action to take, considering how things continue to rapidly evolve around us. History will look back to see who stood up for us and our well-being, and those who didn't. As for me, I've sat back and observed, processing and recording both the local and global aspects these last two weeks.
Candidly? I'm tired.
That's been the standard response I've gotten from a lot of people when asking how they've been holding up. It's been a long 14 days since this looming threat got “real” and has come to roost, as opposed to the somewhat fringe topic that it had otherwise played at the edge of news coverage for the better part of this year. In that time, phrases like “new normal,” “social distancing,” “flatten the curve,” “shelter in place,” “essential worker,” “COVID-19,” and “pandemic” have all become regular words in our conversations.
I never thought standard food and cleaning items would become a weird weekly quest I'd have to take on, when it was always just there before. So much has changed in less than a month.
The Missus and I took a drive Wednesday night, the last casual drive for the time being. We passed through Downtown, taking in the lights. A lot of businesses have taken on the Netflix Cheer mantra of “We Can. We Will. We Must,” placing the phrase in their windows as a sign of solidarity for all of us. It hit my heart harder than I expected, a mixture of pride and grief for what's been going on, where we're going, and the people who are here.
No, it's not fair. None of this has been fair.
Still, I've seen wonderful things in the last few weeks. Friends have been hosting online storytimes, sing-alongs and conversations in efforts to entertain each other and stay connected. While essentially every show and event has either been canceled or postponed, some are doing presentations online. Churches are going virtual to offer comfort during these uncertain days to come.
It's a reminder that even though we have to be socially distant, we don't have to be socially absent from each other's lives.
I've been managing. I've been playing games and watching movies. The irony was not lost on me that The Shining turned out to be my first film choice because things obviously went well for Jack Torrance. Don't worry: I'm not residing at the Overlook Hotel. I'm good.
But I'll be playing games, and taking my walks, and I guess I now have time to clean out the garage, which will probably be like Christmas for the Missus since she's been asking about that for some time now.
Speaking of Christmas, I read an article about people putting Christmas decorations out in yards again to lift spirits during this time. I actually noticed a few yards during my Wednesday drive that had followed through. I may do the same. If I'm going to be a homebody for the next few weeks, I may as well get cheerfully weird with it.
May we never see another event like this in our lifetimes. But until then, let's do our video chats, and check in with each other, and watch those movies, hang lights, finish projects, and sit out in our yards to look up at the stars. This was not the one year anniversary I expected for my return to Corsicana, but if I'm going to have to be stuck in a global pandemic, at least I'm among some really good people during all of this.
Six feet apart from people, but you get my point.
