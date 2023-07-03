By Guy Chapman - Corsicana Daily Sun
It's That Guy. Again.
My second week here at the office was one of the weirdest I’ve had in quite a while.
Wednesday started out normally. By 4 p.m., the sky was getting grey. By 4:30 p.m., the sky was really dark. Then right after that, I was sitting in the dark as I sat and watched the Daily Sun get battered by that freak wind and rain storm.
Past the entryway windows, the building doesn’t have anything in the way of natural lighting. The back area where the newspaper used to be printed is mostly just storage. The main reception area is where everything happens these days.
There was a lot going on in those back areas.
I couldn’t go outside, not with 82 mph winds. Outside, the roof of the building was being torn off. Inside, chunks of ceiling were randomly falling throughout the building. One starts questioning where is the safer place to be.
The storm itself didn’t last very long, just over a half hour. By the time I used my flashlight to navigate out of the building, another section of ceiling crashed behind me. Outside, my car was wearing a good chunk of the Daily Sun roof, but was otherwise undamaged. Instead of going home, I went to check out Downtown.
The area was flooded with damage ranging from storefront gates being ripped apart to pottery being broken on sidewalks. Traffic lights were out. H-E-B was closed. A number of Seventh Avenue businesses were closed from 24th down to the east side of town. Lines went around the corner for what fast food places remained open. People were clearing entire trees out of roads. My house didn’t get power back until 20 hours later.
Thursday morning was like walking into a war zone. Outside trees were broken apart. More of the Sun’s ceiling had come down. The floor was flooded. Cleanup crews were called in, installing driers throughout the office to clean up the place. For over a week, it sounds like I’ve worked on an aircraft carrier due to the constant hum of carpet drying fans. Definitely not how I planned for “Week 2” to go.
By Friday, the Athens Daily Review got its own freakishly intense storm. While not as bad as Corsicana, they endured their own outages and temporary setbacks.
I understand some people get up in arms when the topic of weather is noted as becoming increasingly more volatile, but our seasons didn’t used to be this extreme. I don’t know what’s going to fix these conditions outside of some needed changes to how things are done.
The extended blizzard of 2021 made for a challenging week. The sudden tornado last March. This overly humid summer that could give Florida a run for its money. Now this storm. Climate studies are already predicting Texas could reach 125-degree temperatures within 30 years.
I’m a little over the thrill of wondering what each storm will bring. I’m even more over sitting through power outages for hours at a time.
