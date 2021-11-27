This Thanksgiving I find myself grateful for some things I wouldn’t have considered thank-worthy just a few years ago. But the more time I spend on our farm, the more I discover the silver lining in setbacks, disappointments and losses. My gratitude list encompasses every aspect of our small, family owned business - our farm, farm to table meals, events and glamping.
’m thankful for the couple of times the pigs have escaped their electric fencing while we’ve had glampers. Even though it was somewhat embarrassing, the guests went home with a story of helping to wrangle pigs, something their friends most likely have never experienced.
I’m thankful Ruth and Daphne, our free range rescue donkeys got into our hydroponic towers and disconnected the power that ensures the plants are watered. Although we lost almost all of our pepper plants and had to harvest in the dark, we found a new product for our customers. My friend Trudy helped me can the peppers. Within weeks we sold every jar and people were asking for more. Next year we’ll grow more pepper plants with the express purpose of canning.
I’m grateful Chef Tanner’s business grew so much that he had to pull back from cooking on our farm. Because of that we were able to connect with locals, Diana and Adelaide Castillo, who have begun using our own produce and that from other nearby farms to prepare farm-fresh meals for our guests.
I’m grateful for July’s rain which caused us to cancel the gravel cycling event at our farm. Otherwise we would’ve had the gravel race in July with fewer participants. Instead, the end of October proved to be the perfect time for the race and gave us more time to prepare the land for over 150 guests.
I’m thankful for a few not so favorable reviews of our glamping business. It’s been a good reminder that not everyone will love what we’re doing, and that’s okay. And when they’ve given constructive feedback, it’s enabled me to make some adjustments and changes that have improved the experience for subsequent guests.
I’m grateful for circumstances that cause me to either slow down and pace myself better or take time off. Migraines, muscle spasms in my back or just plain exhaustion are signs that I am human. Sometimes I need help and sometimes I have to say no to opportunities when I really want to say yes.
This Thanksgiving week, I’m grateful for my family, my friends, my faith and our farm. But I’m also thankful for the things in my life that give me opportunities for growth and make me a stronger person.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
