A few years ago I bought my husband a metal sign from Magnolia that reads, “And so they built a life they loved.” At the time, farm life was pretty simple. We weren’t dependent on income from the farm to pay bills and we had yet to get our first livestock. We had a clear vision of what we wanted to do and it seemed to be coming together. For some reason, though, we never ended up hanging the sign at home or at the farm.
For a while Houston left it next to the front door of our home so that we would remember to take it to the farm and hang it where our guests would also enjoy it. But the sign never made it to the farm. First we needed to get the right color screws to attach it to the studs of our bathhouse. Then we started finishing out the structure, so the sign became relegated to the “one day” pile in our bedroom. After a while the sign seemed to mock us.
“Are you really building a life you love?” it seemed to ask. On good days I feel like we are. It’s easy when we have great interactions with guests or we stand back and watch as new animals begin to make our farm their home. But there are enough days that are tough, when it feels like a lie to say we’re building a life we love. It’s not uncommon to do backbreaking work and at the end of the day not necessarily feel like it’s been rewarding.
There are plenty of days that are great, though. Take last Saturday for example. All of our glampers helped us cover our hydroponic towers with plastic, saving plants from the next morning’s freeze and wind. We also had glamping guests last week who made another reservation just a few days after returning home from their first visit. Watching the new baby donkey playing with his mama makes our hearts smile. We chuckle watching our crested duck - one of the new animals - try to make friends with the Rouen ducks that have lived at the farm since the summer. Every time we do a farm tour with children, letting them help feed the animals is a win. And there’s no way I can hold a baby lamb in my arms without smiling.
So I guess you could say we ARE building a life we love. It’s just like anyone else. Every moment of every day isn’t perfect, but there are some days that it gets pretty darn close. This week that sign went up!
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
