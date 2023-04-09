Back in 2017 we had a dream to provide four environments on our property: farm, table, venue and retreat. In an effort to make that happen, family and friends have walked alongside us, either physically working on the farm or providing much needed mental and emotional support. However, by and large, Houston and I are doing the majority of the work ourselves. And it’s caused us to realize that there are many jobs around the farm that others can do better. That’s why it’s been so great getting to know people locally and nearby who have gifts they can share with us and our guests. Chefs, artists, contractors and cleaners all play a role in bringing our vision to life.
The Chef’s Table Experience is one of the most popular events on our property. We hire chefs to come in and prepare a locally sourced, farm to table meal outside, under massive oak trees. These chefs have also provided private dining experiences for our glamping guests beside their tents. We love watching them in lively conversations, doing what they love over an open fire or grill.
During the Chef’s Table Experience, we also get to hear from artists about their creative journey. We love for our guests to be exposed to this kind of talent. We’ve had spoken word poets, visual artists and in a few weeks we’ll have actors. These are skills Houston and I don’t have, but connecting these folks with our guests is beyond fulfilling.
The contractors who work on our acreage, making sure we have a sturdy road, that the land is draining properly and that the ground is level are performing a job that neither Houston nor I could. Sure, Houston can use his tractor to do a lot of things around the farm, but having these guys come in with their years of experience and heavy equipment has been huge.
A few months ago we hired someone to clean and prep our tents for the weekend. It’s been a game changer. She is on time, a hard worker, pleasant to interact with and way faster than I am. But that’s not all; this woman has become really invested in our property - to the point of bringing bird feeders and an additional hammock to improve the retreat setting we’re trying to create.
In the past several years we’ve had the privilege of connecting and engaging with some amazing people who are great at their jobs. Giving them a platform to flourish is something that gives us great joy. Our desire is that each has walked away from the experience encouraged and with a greater sense of purpose and passion for what they do best.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com . For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
