One of the first things I did last March when our world turned upside down was buy a jigsaw puzzle. I grew up in a home where we had a puzzle going most of the winter. My parents and my aunt and uncle used to get together to work big, complicated puzzles, things like a pile of pine cones.
I remember once piling into our car, going to Uncle Bill and Aunt Elsie’s house so my parents could help work one. We must’ve made that short drive two or three times that week. They huddled around the kitchen table, mugs of strong coffee in hand, talking and working together to finish that darn puzzle. Invariably someone would hide a piece so they could be the one to place the last piece in the finished product.
So I guess you could say I’m familiar with puzzles. I enjoy working them with others, but I also don’t mind putting one together on my own. It gives me time to either listen to an audio book or just think. As I was sorting through pieces of my latest puzzle last week, it dawned on me how closely the act of working a puzzle mimics operating our small business. There are many different parts and pieces that make up the whole. And each one of those sections, like the sky and the grass in a puzzle, has parts. In order to see the overall picture, I have to work on each of the sections and fit them together.
Our business is made up of the farm, the table, the venue and the retreat. Livestock and hydroponic towers are included in the farm portion. With the animals, we feed them, clean up after them, love on them, plan their breeding and make sure they’re all getting along. In order to make the hydroponic operation successful, we have to maintain equipment, grow seedlings and harvest and sell mature produce.
Looking at the “table” portion of our business, we communicate with chefs, look at costs and contact guests. We plan seating, dinnerware and lighting. At this time, there are also Covid restrictions to keep in mind.
We’ve been working on our outdoor venue for the past year or so. A lot of thought went into getting the ground engineered so that when we have rain, the water flows off the area into surrounding ponds. We also spent quite a bit of money to get the three big oak trees in the venue inoculated against a disease that’s been infecting oaks.
In the retreat area, we maintain and clean the glamping tent, post on social media and communicate with upcoming guests. We also prepare the outdoor area around the tent, chop firewood and clean the bathhouse.
This evening as I work my 1500 piece jigsaw puzzle, I’m once again thinking about our small business. My biggest takeaway is that every so often, I need to take a step back to gain perspective, to see the bigger picture and how one small piece fits. Without it, the whole is incomplete.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
