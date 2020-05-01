This is a season of firsts for me - owning a farm, writing a column and connecting with a thriving downtown community. So many firsts, but my most exciting first happens in about four months. I’ll meet my first grandchild. Our daughter, Emilie, who also manages the gardens at our farm, is pregnant.
I’m incredibly excited, but I’ve also become a bit introspective - especially now that we know the baby will be a girl. Suddenly it feels very real. What kind of grandmother will I be? What will my granddaughter call me? But more importantly, what do I want to pass down to her?
In the coming weeks, as I look through our storage container, digging into my cedar chest, I’m sure I’ll unearth a few cute outfits that belonged to Emilie. In some box there is the sampler I cross stitched before her birth. There may even be a few toys left over from a purge a few years ago. I also want to knit something especially for this new baby girl, maybe a blanket or other keepsake.
But I have much more that I want to pass on to my granddaughter. More than the physical things that I’ll give her, I want to leave her intangibles - character traits and life lessons that will enrich her life. It’s my prayer that I’ll model these in such a way that she’ll want them too.
I want her to have the courage to be authentic. I don’t ever want her to be afraid of being herself. If she takes opportunities to be real, regardless of what people think, I’ll be grateful. It’s a character trait I’ve had lots of opportunities to master, but one I’m still striving to attain. I learn so much when I open myself up to let others see the real me. And I probably learn even more from the times I don’t.
I want my granddaughter to be brave enough to try something new. I hope she won’t be afraid of doing something that she doesn’t already know how to do. Just like her mom, who in the past few years has taken on the role of farmer, I want this grandchild to embrace change and new roles with a sense of adventure and excitement.
And I want her to love, even when she’s not sure if she’ll be loved back. I want my granddaughter to connect with those around her - family, friends, community - to such an extent that her life is full and never boring. I pray that she’ll experience a deep sense of connection, not only with the people in her life, but also with God, and that she will never feel isolated or alone.
So in roughly four months, God willing, I’ll get to start watching this little girl grow and develop into the person she was created to be. I’m sure it’s going to be a wild ride, but that’s ok. I’ll be hanging on with a big smile on my face.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.