I wonder if you’re like me. Often my days are so full that I don’t take the time to be still and just listen to others. My default setting is to operate on the surface level, putting out fires and taking care of things that are urgent. Instead of creating space to really think, question and listen, so many times I barrel through conversations, focusing on work and productivity.
Last weekend, during a long drive to visit my mother, whom I hadn’t seen since pre-COVID-19, I had almost 14 hours to be introspective and to have a few phone conversations where I tried to actively listen.
One of the calls was to a precious friend, whom I don’t talk with as often as I should. While we love one another and have always been there for each other, I felt compelled to ask how she was doing - and to listen - really listen. For the first time in a while, I disciplined myself to not think about what I was going to say when the other person finished speaking, to give the conversation space to breathe.
I was also able to have unhurried conversations with my daughter. We work together on our farm and often I get so focused on productivity that I struggle with relaxed dialogue, where the words flow naturally.
How have your conversations been lately? Are you like me, planning what you’re going to say while the other person in the conversation is speaking? At the ripe, old age of 58, I’m finally realizing that’s not listening; it’s impatiently waiting for someone else to finish talking.
I wish I could say I’m better with casual acquaintances and people I’m meeting for the first time. Instead, I often get caught up, excitedly sharing about myself, our farm and our family at dinner parties or even getting-acquainted coffee dates. When I do that, what do I walk away with? What have I learned? How have I grown? And more importantly, how have I encouraged another person?
When we actively listen to another individual, we are showing them they have value - that their words, and ultimately their hearts, are worth being heard. This is what I WANT to do, and today I’m taking baby steps toward that goal. So if you run into me downtown, or come visit us at the farm, hopefully you’ll notice I’m doing a lot more listening than talking.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
