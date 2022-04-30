This week, as I continued to recover from an upper respiratory infection that had me in bed for the better part of two weeks, I’ve had to physically pace myself. It’s been a good reminder to adjust my expectations of what I can realistically accomplish in a day.
As much as I hate being sick, the timing actually couldn't be better. In five weeks I’ll celebrate my 60th birthday. This milestone has put me in a very reflective mood. I’m aware that I can’t continue to work as hard physically as I have in the past few years. I also know that I want to spend more time doing the things I love and that let me use my talents and abilities.
Having our son McClendon (Mac) and daughter-in-law Yessika living and working on the farm has been a godsend. It’s also given us an opportunity to step back and evaluate the strengths each of us brings to our family business.
As we continue working side by side, I know we’ll still have tasks to do that we don’t enjoy, but by and large, I hope that each of us will be able to do what we do best. Over the past five years Houston and I have learned the more we play to our strengths, the more successful we are. Practicing this within the parameters of time and finances is where it becomes tricky.
Mac and Yessika have brought new ideas and passions with them to the property. Before they arrived Houston and I had come to the conclusion that we were going to have to pull back on some aspects of the farm because we were simply worn out. Having fresh eyes come in and offer suggestions - suggestions born out of research and talking with other farmers - is invaluable. Now it’s up to Houston and me to take their input, sift it through our experience, and as a team make decisions that allow each of us to flourish individually and help our farm to be sustainable.
As we get our rhythm, my hope is that all four of us will be able to have the mental and physical energy to find time and space for what inspires us. When you’re so tired that you’re just trying to make it through another day, it’s very difficult to look beyond survival to what is actually life giving.
Today I’m asking myself: Am I taking the time to do what I love, what inspires me, what gets me excited to get out of bed in the morning? If I’m writing a little every day...If I’m stopping to rub the swollen belly of a pregnant pig…If I’m dropping by Yessika’s to see her latest project...If I’m taking photos of wildflowers...And if I’m FaceTiming with my daughter and granddaughters each morning...then the answer is yes.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.