Today I’m making a choice to be gentle with myself. I’m giving myself permission not to perform perfectly. The rest of you out there who have control issues might be able to relate. We know we’re not perfect, but we want to keep that fact a secret. We like the illusion of having it all together.
It’s especially difficult for us during this time of social distancing and shelter at home because it’s easy to become fixated on social media posts. We see pictures of beautifully prepared meals; view the plethora of projects others have accomplished and watch videos of parents homeschooling like pros.
How does that make you feel? I’ll tell you how it makes me feel. I feel shame that I don’t take the time or initiative to prepare photo worthy meals. I also feel shame that I’ve only organized two shelves in one kitchen cabinet. My children are adults, so I’ll have to say I feel compassion for the millions of parents who have suddenly been thrust into the role of teachers.
However, I’m learning to adjust my expectations. I really admire my friends on social media who are using this time to be creative and inspire others with beautiful dinner photos. But it’s ok if my meals don’t look pretty. As long as they’re nutritious and keep us fueled for the day ahead, I’m doing ok.
And I’m in awe of some of the reorganization projects and manicured lawns that highlight my friends’ productivity. I’ve had to recognize though, that if my kitchen isn’t reorganized by the time we’re back out in civilization, that’s ok.
Even though I homeschooled for 16 years, I chose to do so. I researched, attended seminars and used skills learned while gaining two degrees in education. And while I taught my kids at home when they were young, as they got older I brokered their education, enrolling them in classes and programs suitable for each child. I have nothing but respect for the parents (and teachers) who are suddenly in a situation they never expected. If you’re feeling down on yourself for what you’re able to get done in the course of the day with your suddenly at home kiddos, know that I’m thinking of you and saying a prayer.
Am I always going to temper my expectations of myself with a dose of reality? Are you? No. But we can do the next right thing. Tonight I’m taking some deep breaths; I’m going to relax while working a jigsaw puzzle and I’m going to thank the good Lord that my family and I are healthy, I have a roof over my head, food to eat and a farm to run.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
