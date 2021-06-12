At the end of February we brought home Marshall, a Boxer puppy. I know; you’re probably asking, “Why in the world did she get another indoor dog, let alone a puppy, when she already has a farm full of animals?” Good question. The answer? It was an impulse. I almost never make impulsive decisions, but one look at his sweet almond shaped eyes and I was in love. The reality though is that I have a puppy and I have a farm. Marshall lives in our loft, but I take him to the farm several mornings a week in an effort to try and drain his energy.
It’s been interesting introducing Marshall to our farm animals. As a six pound, two month old puppy, he wasn’t intimidating to any of the livestock. In fact, we had to be cautious that he wasn’t stepped on by a donkey or snatched up by a hawk. Now he’s cruising right around 25 pounds, so he can hold his own with the chickens and piglets.
Naturally Marshall is curious about all of the animals. He likes chasing chickens, something we’re working to break him from. He used to chase the piglets, until Mama Maggie corrected him. It only took a couple of incidents to cure him of the habit. Once she ran him over. Picture a cute, gangly, fawn Boxer puppy rolling in the dirt under Maggie’s sagging mama belly. The next day he got into the grazing pen with Maggie and a few of the piglets when we were training them to follow her to the daytime enclosure. He got too close to one of her babies and Maggie charged him. His ears tucked back and he tried to get out of the fence. The only problem was the electric fence was on and he got stuck for a few seconds in the strands. It wasn’t long, but it was long enough to make him cautious of the piglets, Maggie and the fence.
Samson, on the other hand, is his buddy. They bonded when Samson was staying in our loft, recovering from his accident. Now, as soon as they see each other they run toward one another. Marshall has no problem lying on his back and being submissive to our Great Pyrenees. Though they’re 100 pounds apart in size, they play together great. Our livestock guardian dog is such a sweetheart. He gets along great with everyone. The only time we hear him go on the attack - or give a warning - is if an uninvited stranger approaches or coyotes get too close to our property.
Was getting a puppy a smart move when we have so many responsibilities? Maybe not. But as one of my downtown friends told me, “Sherry, sometimes it’s ok to make decisions with your heart.” And even though I get frustrated with potty training and his puppy antics, Marshall is an important member of our family and I’m so very glad we have him.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
